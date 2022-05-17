In Search Of Greater Boston’s Greatest Cocktail Patios 

From an oasis-themed garden to an underground rum dungeon with outdoor seating

Spring has sprung and beer gardens are in full bloom—but what if you want to take a nice Daiquiri out-of-doors instead of an IPA?

It’s in this spirit that we’ve scoured the local dining scene to find the best patios for al fresco mixed-drink consumption, from the latest food hall to a local distillery’s “cocktail garden.”

Bring some sunblock and drink accordingly.

The Venue: Bully Boy , a Roxbury distillery making its own whiskey, rum, gin, amaro and much more.

The Patio: An oasis-themed “cocktail garden” directly across the street, which will open Memorial Day weekend and host up to 70 tipplers.

The Drinks: Draft cocktails that can be ordered by the pitcher, plus canned Grapefruit Spritzes and Italian Iced Teas.

44 Cedric St., Boston, 617.442.6000, bullyboydistillers.com

The Venue: Daiquiris and Daisies, a cocktail bar from two industry veterans ensconced within Downtown’s High Street Place food hall.

The Patio: A partially covered, 84-seat mix of tables and high-tops, any of which can be commandeered for your outdoor-quaffing needs.

The Drinks: House signatures like a Pineapple Daiquiri made with overproof rum or a Blueberry Daisy with amaro, gin, blueberry and lemon; or a range of interesting classics including the Southside (gin, lime, mint) and Firing Squad Special (tequila, pomegranate, lime soda).

100 High St., Boston, highstreetplace.com/merchant/daiquiris-daisies

The Venue: Shore Leave, the South End’s underground “rum dungeon” specializing in tropical drinks.

The Patio: An above ground spread of 50 colorful folding chairs and tables located in a courtyard behind the bar’s front entrance.

The Drinks: Mai Tais made with house rum blends or frozen Rhode Island Ice Teas prepped with gin, rum, pisco, and curacao. Soak up either with patio-specific food specials including spam musubi and soy-braised spareribs.

11 William E Mullins Way, Boston, 617.530.1775, shoreleaveboston.com

The Venue: Fenway’s Time Out Market, which features two indoor cocktail bars.

The Patio: Picnic tables and two-tops that cumulatively add up to 136 seats.

The Drinks: The Earl of Fenway, made with Earl Gray tea, gin, blackberry, lemon, and mint; a Summer Sbalgiato with strawberry-infused vermouth, prosecco and basil; and The Two in The Watermelon, a large-format drink that packs frosé and a frozen Margarita into a single hollowed-out fruit.

401 Park Dr., Boston, 978.393.8088, timeoutmarket.com/boston

The Venue: The Quiet Few, Eastie’s resident whiskey bar.

The Patio: A handful of umbrella-shielded high-top tables on Sumner Street.

The Drinks: A 4th Chamber made with rum, dry curacao, orgeat and lime; frozen Espresso Martinis and Margaritas; laidback shot-and-a-beer combos like the Bubba Wallace (Night Shift Night Lite and Aperol).

331 Sumner St., Boston, 617.561.1061, thequietfew.com

The Venue: Short Path, a gin-centric indie distiller in Everett.

The Patio: A dog-friendly, 100-person patio with umbrella-shaded picnic tables and two covered areas. Starting Memorial Day weekend, it’ll have a full-service outdoor bar of its own every Saturday.

The Drinks: A Raspberry Lime Rickey made with Short Path’s own blueberry-infused Summer Gin; the Vibe Check featuring their dry gin and citrus liqueur plus grapefruit, basil, lime, and tonic; and a rum punch made with their own Hibiscus Rum and passionfruit.

71 Kelvin St., Everett, 617.830.7954, shortpathdistillery.com