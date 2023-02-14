Inbox: Ayr Wellness To Host Second Annual Expungement Clinic

“Far too many individuals continue to face significant barriers to housing, employment, social services and more because of non-violent cannabis convictions.”

Ayr Wellness announced it will host its “second iteration of ‘Changing Legacies,’ a multi-state series of clinics to expunge the records of individuals with past cannabis convictions.”

While not all cannabis companies necessarily follow through on community pledges or state and in some cases municipally-required efforts to give back, many are putting work in as promised. Ayr’s expungement series is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, which they explain “is dedicated to restorative justice and combatting the effects of the failed War on Drugs.”

“Despite shifting public sentiment in favor of cannabis and an ever-evolving legislative and regulatory landscape, far too many individuals continue to face significant barriers to housing, employment, social services and more because of non-violent cannabis convictions,” Khari Edwards, head of corporate social responsibility at Ayr, said in a statement. “The goal of our ‘Changing Legacies’ program is to empower those most harmed by the War on Drugs with a fresh start.”

Ayr has locations in Back Bay and Watertown, while the company’s Sira Naturals sister dispensaries are in Needham (medical only) and Somerville.

Ayr President David Goubert added, “As a business operating within the regulated cannabis market, we seek to use our platform to provide opportunities to communities who have been most disenfranchised by our country’s long history of cannabis prohibition. We look forward to hosting our second annual ‘Changing Legacies’ event series in partnership with an outstanding group of organizations in the states and communities that we serve.”

Among the community and nonprofit partners assisting with this year’s clinics: Blaze Responsibly, Cannabis Noire, Center for Community Alternatives, Lady Jane CT, and Mass CultivatED.

The Mass clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 2pm, at the Connexion United Methodist Church in Somerville. According to a media statement, “Each expungement clinic will provide attendees with access to legal services, connect individuals with re-entry and wrap-around programs and, where possible, offer financial support for obtaining critical documentation and processing fees.”

Ayr will also host clinics in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Anybody who is interested in attending or participating can visit ayrwellness.com/changing-legacies for more details.