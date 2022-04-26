Inbox: Bagel Guild Opens At Boston Public Market

“Made-to-order bagel sandwiches include an assortment of egg breakfast sandwiches, BLT, buttermilk brined chicken breast, and nova lox”

Just a few months ago, we were excited to bring news of a new farm-raised beer and pork vendor at our beloved Boston Public Market, and now we return with a similar sentiment after hearing that Bagel Guild is the latest addition to the building.

Here’s the word from their team:

Furloughed from their university foodservice jobs during COVID, brothers Lucas and Zach Reckling began baking bagels—developing a unique recipe using freshly milled grain (from Holyoke, MA) and wild yeast. After rave reviews from family and friends, the brothers launched a bagel delivery service that evolved into regular farmer’s markets appearances, and now a booth at the BPM.

Bagel Guild offers a variety of bagels including Plain, Sesame, Poppy Seed, Everything, Onion, Salt, Rosemary, Cinnamon Raisin, Whole Wheat, 4 Cheese, and Rye. They also offer cream cheese spreads such as Scallion Chive, Roasted Veggie, Sriracha Honey, Garlic Herb, and several “fauxmaggio” vegan spreads.

Made-to-order bagel sandwiches include an assortment of egg breakfast sandwiches, BLT, buttermilk brined chicken breast, and nova lox.

“In a gesture of bagel solidarity, Bagel Guild takes over the space and actual baking equipment of Levend Bagelry,” Lucas Reckling said, “whose owners “packed up their aprons and “retired” to Vermont. “It was a passing of a baton…and a wooden spoon. We wish them good luck.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Bagel Guild to the Market,” Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market added. “Bagels are a Boston favorite and the Market’s breakfast options wouldn’t be complete without them. We appreciate the Reckling brother’s dedication to local sourcing, especially their support for fellow vendors in showcasing local ingredients! ”

bagelguild.com