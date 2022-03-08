INBOX: BARTENDER TODD MAUL OPENING LTD BAR AT CUSSER’S IN BACK BAY

“Todd has only one of six Snap Chiller Machines and the other five are in coffee houses.”

We already love Cusser’s, which serves roast beef, seafood, and other specialties historically associated with the North and/or South Shore (as opposed to downtown). It’s a relatable and affordable spot that calls for repeat visits, and we just learned about another reason it’s a draw, with longtime Boston drink specialist Todd Maul introducing his LTD pop-up concept to the mix. More from the Cusser’s team below:

One of Boston’s most decorated bartenders Todd Maul, formerly of Clio, Cafe Art Science, Ellis Square Social Club, announces LTD Bar and will be mixing libations at Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood in Boston’s Back Bay. Todd joins award-winning bar manager Jay Patterson, a fellow Cafe Art Science alum, at Cusser’s, Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 4:00 PM to closing.

The recipient of multiple Best Bartender, Best Cocktail Bar, Best Bar Program, and Best of Boston awards, Todd is nationally recognized for his inventive high-tech approach to mixing drinks. A centrifuge for clarifying juices and a Snap Chiller Machine that can flash freeze liquids to sub-zero viscosity are among his go-to gadgets. Todd has only one of six Snap Chiller Machines and the other five are in coffee houses.

At Cusser’s, look for Todd’s cocktails like the PPTQ (papaya tequila, papaya puree, lime, simple syrup, and soda water served in a glass with a toasted papaya seed rim) and the Atom (Wray and Nephew rums, Fassionola tropical syrup, lime, vermouth, and absinthe).

“My goal is to introduce technology into the antiquated trade of bartending,” Todd said in a media release. “Thirsty Cusser patrons will enjoy the benefits. “

More from Cusser’s: