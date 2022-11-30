Inbox: Boston Wine Expo To Return In 2023

Event at Park Plaza to feature more than “100 national and international wineries

It’s never a bad idea to give wine to your drinking friends for the holidays. Even better though is to hook them up with a passport to innumerable tastings and potential future bottles, an adventure made possible by the Boston Wine Expo.

The massive two-day event will take place on March 25 and 26 and will feature more than 100 participating wineries, with “two Grand Tastings on both Saturday and Sunday” and a “VIP Tasting available on both days for consumers looking to get extra one-on-one time with the wineries and retailers looking to develop new relationships.

“Wine enthusiasts and novices in and around Boston love the Boston Wine Expo, and we are excited to be the ones to re-introduce it at the Park Plaza Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in late-March 2023 under our team’s vision and years of event and hospitality experience,” Raffaele Scalzi, Boston Wine Expo Show Director and Founder of Scalzi Hospitality Corporation, said in a media statement. “We’re making one of Boston’s marquee annual events more of an educational experience within a more-intimate setting, while also providing better opportunities for guests to interact with wine exhibitors and other guests alike.”

Scalzi added, “We took a lot of pride in working with exhibitors and vendors to give us their advice on ways to ensure a fun, safe and responsible wine sampling environment,” added Scalzi. “With the smaller, more-intimate theme this year, we focused on making this an easy to navigate event for our consumers and vendors alike. To the Boston Wine Expo lovers from years past we encourage to purchase tickets soon as we envision tickets selling out quicker than usual.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15 starting at $99.