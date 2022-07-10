Inbox: Boston’s GA-20 Announces New Single, Album, Upcoming Tour

“The dominant guitar riff in ‘Easy On The Eyes’ was born during a drunken late night jam after a show in Atlanta”

When we connected with Boston blues resurgence trio GA-20 last winter, they were paying tribute to the great Hound Dog Taylor on record and on stage, among other things.

They also promised new music soon, and are apparently delivering on those comments. Here’s what the band’s team is saying about their anticipated September release:

Chart-topping blues trio GA-20 are proud to announce their third album Crackdown, due September 9, 2022 via Karma Chief Records / Colemine Records. To ring in the announcement, the new-school blues traditionalists have shared Crackdown highlight “Easy On The Eyes” — listen and pre-order the album HERE.

Through this new collection, GA-20 channel a throwback blues sound with a facelift fit for modern day ears — out with the stuffy old format, and in with the gritty, unforgettably melodic tunes found on Crackdown.

Additionally, GA-20 has announced an extensive run of tour dates that will take them through the rest of the year, including dates with The Monophonics, Kendra Morris and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

The dominant guitar riff in ‘Easy On The Eyes’ was born during a drunken late night jam after a show in Atlanta,” guitarist Matt Stubbs says. “There may have been a lady at the show that night who inspired the sentiment; singing “Ohhh” was like, “Ohhh, man!” The feeling is heavy and raw, like a dark and sweaty joint after hours, where maybe you dive into bad decisions and the consequences come later. “I’ll keep you up all night ‘til dawn…”

You can check out the pre-order of Crackdown here and learn more about the Boston show on their tour—October 16 at the Middle East—at ga20band.com.