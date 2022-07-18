INBOX: “BTD Announces Launch of New Version of ParkBoston App”

“New app will make it easier for drivers to pay and find parking in more than 7,000 metered spots across the City”

We don’t typically run raw press releases from the city, but hey, there’s some stuff that you simply need to know about. Whether we have something snarky to say about it yet or not.

So without further ado, here’s a bunch of information relevant to anybody trying to avoid getting a parking ticket from this point forward. The new app actually has some clever improvements, including “mapping options with a GPS feature to show nearest ParkBoston spots, along with a ‘Find my Car’ integration.”

More from the BTD below …

The City of Boston’s Transportation Department announced today it is launching a new and improved version of the ParkBoston app on August 15, 2022. The new City-branded app, powered by ParkMobile, will replace the current version of the app, offering an enhanced user experience and more functionality. ParkBoston users will be able to easily pay for parking at meters right from their mobile device in over 7,000 spots across the City of Boston, and in any other location in North America where ParkMobile is accepted.

“We are very excited to launch our upgraded ParkBoston app, providing our residents and visitors with a better way to pay for parking on their mobile device,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the City of Boston. “This new app offers an improved user experience and supports our goal of making City services convenient, clear, and accessible to residents and visitors.”

Notable features of the new ParkBoston app aimed at improving user experience include:

Additional payment options (AmEx, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, prefunded account) Mapping options with a GPS feature to show nearest ParkBoston spots, along with a “Find my Car” integration Mobile alerts when a parking session is about to expire The ability to use the same ParkBoston app in all locations that ParkMobile is accepted (more than 350 cities across the U.S.)



The ParkBoston app is available for both iPhone and Android, or can be accessed by visiting park.boston.gov. Those with the old version of the ParkBoston app will have to update the app to the new version in the App Store. The old version will no longer work after August 15, 2022.

“Our goal is for Boston residents and visitors to have access to digital services that make their day-to-day lives easier to manage,” said Julia Gutierrez, the City of Boston’s Chief Digital Officer. “Whether they’re parking at meters Downtown or in neighborhoods across the City, the upgraded version of ParkBoston provides an intuitive experience that enables drivers to quickly and seamlessly pay for parking and get on with their day.”

Also of note:

Current ParkMobile users can use their existing account to pay for parking in Boston. Drivers also have the option to pay for parking anonymously through the park.boston.gov website or using on-street parking meters.

For those who have wallets with funds in the previous version of the ParkBoston application, the City of Boston will begin initiating refunds to credit cards on file on August 13, 2022. Users will also no longer be able to use their wallets to make payments in the old ParkBoston application after that date. For questions and more information about refunds, as well as the app update, visit the ParkBoston informational page or email [email protected]

“We are very proud to launch the new and improved ParkBoston app,” said Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. “We know our solution will provide a better parking experience for residents and visitors in Boston. We now have most major cities along the Northeast Acela corridor, making it easy to use ParkMobile or our city-branded apps from Washington, DC to Philadelphia to Boston.”

