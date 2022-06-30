Inbox: Cambridge Jazz Festival To Return This July

Full announcement out of Cambridge below …

. This free outdoor festival features live music from 12 pm–6 pm at Danehy Park in Cambridge.

thrilled to announce the return of the 7

After a two-year interruption, Cambridge Office for Tourism and Cambridge Jazz Foundation

GRAMMY-winner Eguie Castrillo headlines Saturday’s line-up. Eguie has performed with Tito Puente, Steve Winwood, Michael Brecker, Ruben Blades, along with many other greats. Chelsea Green and The Green Project will follow as Sunday night’s headliner.

Often described as passionate, vivacious,

electrifying and innovative, Chelsea soloed in New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall at age 16. Her

resume includes performances at the GRAMMY Awards, CBS Late Show, NPR Tiny Desk and The

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History’s grand opening.