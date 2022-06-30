Inbox: Cambridge Jazz Festival To Return This July

“The festival weekend also includes a jazz museum, music therapy, food trucks, plus a kids’ area with face painting.”
Full announcement out of Cambridge below …
After a two-year interruption, Cambridge Office for Tourism and Cambridge Jazz Foundation are thrilled to announce the return of the 7th Annual Cambridge Jazz Festival on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st. This free outdoor festival features live music from 12 pm–6 pm at Danehy Park in Cambridge.
GRAMMY-winner Eguie Castrillo headlines Saturday’s line-up. Eguie has performed with Tito Puente, Steve Winwood, Michael Brecker, Ruben Blades, along with many other greats. Chelsea Green and The Green Project will follow as Sunday night’s headliner. Often described as passionate, vivacious, electrifying and innovative, Chelsea soloed in New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall at age 16. Her resume includes performances at the GRAMMY Awards, CBS Late Show, NPR Tiny Desk and The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History’s grand opening.
“We are delighted to help present this year’s talented line-up,” says Robyn Culbertson, Executive Director of Cambridge Office for Tourism. “Cambridge is home to a vibrant music scene; these two days will really showcase that. We’re excited to welcome jazz fans to Cambridge and share the city’s culture with them!”
In addition to performances, a college scholarship will be presented at the festival as well as Cambridge Jazz Foundation’s very own CAMMY Awards. The festival weekend also includes a jazz museum, music therapy, food trucks, plus a kids’ area with face painting. The MIT Museum will even display an interactive pop-up exhibit around the science of sound.
