Inbox: Castle Island Announces 2023 Fiver Nonprofit Partners

“We built the Fiver Initiative on the belief that we can maximize the impact of our financial contributions by focusing on a smaller number of organizations.”

As if it’s not enough to have great beer and one of our favorite taprooms with its South Boston hangout, Castle Island Brewing Company is also deep in the charity game. This year, they’re partnering with five local charities “who will each receive financial donations as part of the company’s 2023 Fiver Initiative.” Here’s how it works …

“The Fiver Initiative is named after Castle Island’s Fiver IPA, a hazy India Pale Ale that has become one of the company’s fastest growing, top selling beers. Castle Island launched the Fiver Initiative in 2020 to raise awareness for the participating charities and serve as the exclusive basis for the company’s financial giving.”

So far, Castle Island has “donated over $54,000 to local non-profit organizations throughout New England.”

“We built the Fiver Initiative on the belief that we can maximize the impact of our financial contributions by focusing on a smaller number of organizations,” Castle Island President Adam Romanow said in a statement. “It’s a quality-over-quantity approach to charitable giving.”

More from the company about this year’s class …

The Fiver Initiative is steered by a seven-person committee made up of Castle Island employees representing all departments and all levels within the organization. The committee then nominates and selects one charity to fill each of five areas the company has identified as priorities. Those five areas of focus are Public Health, Environmental Sustainability, Arts & Education, Social Justice & Equality, and Animal Welfare.

The newest Fiver partners include some familiar faces as well as some first-time selections. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism and Artists for Humanity were selected for a second time, while More than Words, the National Marine Life Center, and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History will all be first time participants.

“Artists For Humanity is thrilled to partner with Castle Island again this year,” said Courtney Ford, director of individual giving, engagement, and events at the South Boston organization. “Not only has Castle Island supported AFH through this campaign but they have also hired our talented teens for creative services and supported our fundraising event through in-kind product donations. Castle Island is a generous community partner that walks the walk.”

And yes, there will be “Meet the Fiver Partners” parties “at each of the company’s taprooms.” Castle Island’s Norwood location will host an event on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 4pm, while the South Boston location will throw its party on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 4pm.