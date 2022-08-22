Inbox: Common, Curren$y, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist To Headline Boston Cannabis Week

Kickass music bill also features Akrobatik with Dub Apocalypse, Dutch ReBelle, and DJ Slipwax

Even during the pandemic, Boston Cannabis Week never fell off. As Co-founder Lisa Finelli Fallon told the Dig last year …

“Going into year two, we had a lot of ideas of what we were going to do. [But after COVID struck], we did a full week of virtual programming. I said to [Co-founder] Scott Bettano, If we get a thousand people, I’ll be shocked, because everyone is over virtual. We ended up getting almost 30,000 attendees for the week. So we started to get more attention nationally, even all over the world.”

Now, they’re back again, and even stronger. With Common topping the music bill with a live band, plus heavyweights Curren$y, Roc Marciano, and the Alchemist also coming in from out of town.

BCW has always held it down with New England artists as well, and this year they are bringing Dutch ReBelle, DJ Slipwax, and Akrobatik, who will perform with Dub Apocalypse.

Plus there are loads of other events leading up to the big party under I-93 at Underground at Ink Block. More from the BCW team below …

Boston Cannabis Week returns for the fourth installment, September 19th-25th, 2022 featuring programming in education, networking, health & wellness, golf, fashion, cuisine, art and music. The events take place in venues throughout downtown Boston, Jamaica Plain, Somerville and Methuen, Massachusetts. BCW’s mission is to normalize the idea of cannabis and provide platforms for open dialogue, communication, education and the arts. BCW is a woman-owned and led organization, committed to community empowerment and elevating the culture.

The week kicks off Monday morning with the BCW Classic at Merrimack Valley Golf Club presented in partnership with urban-gro. Breakfast will be served during registration courtesy of Vantage Builders. Contest includes longest drive and closest to the pin with prizes awarded courtesy of Nimbus Vapor Co. The reception immediately follows, presented in partnership with Verano. The day continues with Science over Stigma: Cannabis Through The Ages, a presentation in partnership with MCR Labs, SEED and EON.

Tuesday includes a full day of programming beginning with Veteran Wellness, a breakfast focused on resources for veterans. The day continues with panels discussing Cannabis and Pregnancy, Innovative Business Design, Toxicity in Cannabis Culture, CBD & Physical Movement, Cultivation How To and Legacy Market Transition. Big Hope Project will also be on-site hosting an Expungement Clinic throughout the day. The full list of speakers and moderators can be found on our ticket links at bostoncannabisweek.com. Wednesday features the return of Fashion on Fire, showcasing fashion and glass art from creators throughout New England. Tuesday and Wednesday’s events take place at Warehouse XI.

Thursday offers a full day of networking. The virtual mixer is presented in partnership with NisonCo PR, then BCW is in person at Studio B at Big Night Live for a Boston Cannabis Week edition of Let’s Talk Weed, presented by BCW 2022 scholarship recipient Derell Black. Programming continues with BCW’s premier networking event, IndustryMix.

Friday BCW returns to Underground at Ink Block for the Block Party featuring performances from Green Lion Crew, WTF-We The Female and more to be announced.

Saturday is Xperience Boston, BCW’s largest event. The music and arts festival is headlined by Academy Award, Emmy and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, Common. Performances also include Curren$y, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Akrobatik featuring Dub Apocalypse, Dutch ReBelle and DJ Slipwax. Common and Curren$y will be performing with live bands. Friday and Saturday’s events also feature live art installations, food, games and over 70 vendors, with a VIP Lounge presented in partnership with Berkshire Roots.

Sunday’s Self Care Sunday Brunch completes the week at the Marriott AC Hotel with food provided by AC Kitchen and specialty treats from chefs throughout the region. Boston Cannabis Week remains committed to providing free education and networking to the community, Fashion on Fire and the Block Party are also free to attend. Registration is required for all events and tickets are now available to purchase for BCW Classic, Xperience Boston and the Self Care Sunday brunch. Attendees must be 21+ and provide identification for entry.

More info and tickets at bostoncannabisweek.com