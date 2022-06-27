Inbox: “Debate for Suffolk DA and Sheriff Races This Tuesday”

“The free public event will be streamed live on Facebook”

You keep saying that you want to get more involved, or at least pay attention to local politics for a change. Well, here’s your chance …

The Boston Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democratic Committees, in conjunction with the Boston Wards 10, 17, and 18 Democratic Committee, will be hosting a debate for the Suffolk County District Attorney and Sheriff races on Tuesday, June 28th, 6:30 pm to 8:45 pm on Zoom. The event is the third in the highly successful “Visions for the Commonwealth” series hosted by the ward committees.

The back-to-back debates will be moderated by Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and former Director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.

The free public event will be streamed live on Facebook. The public is invited to register prior to the event at bit.ly/SuffolkDASheriffForum.

The Boston Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democratic Committees are frequent collaborators on candidate events and conversations that provide opportunities for critical dialog on the most pressing issues facing our city, state, and nation. Wards 4 and 5 span the neighborhoods of Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Fenway, and the South End. Boston Ward 10 spans Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain; Ward 17, Dorchester; and Ward 18, Hyde Park, Mattapan, and Roslindale.