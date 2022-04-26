Inbox: Dope Shows Coming To TD Garden With Lil Durk, G Herbo, Toure, and Millyz

“Millyz makes his way back to the Dope Shows stage after appearing on the duo’s first Boston show in 2017”

Philadelphia-based promo giant Dope Shows “is bringing its unique concert experiences back to the city of Boston.” And this time in a major way, including a set from hometown hero Millyz (if you haven’t read the Cambridge rapper’s viral backstory that appeared on the cover of DigBoston in 2017, do that here, and follow up with this interview).

We’re anticipating this and we bet you’ll be too. Here’s what their team sent over:

On July 23, 2022, the East Coast’s premier concert promotional company is hosting the Dope Shows Summer Time Series at TD Garden . Headliners of this celebration of arts and culture include rappers Lil Durk, G Herbo, Toure, and Millyz. Dope Shows cofounders Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw are eager to bring The Summertime Series to the city that helped start it all.

Taking the stage at Dope Shows Summertime series are popular Chicago rappers, Lil Durk and GHerbo, known for their show stopping performances. Dope Shows is also bringing the sound of Philly to the city of Boston with Dope Records signed artist, Toure. Lastly, five years later, popular Boston rapper Millyz is making his way back to the Dope Shows stage after appearing on the duo’s first Boston show in 2017 with headliners Fabolous and Jadakiss.

In 2017, Philly natives Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw established Dope Shows, a promotional agency that focuses on creating unique entertainment experiences for the Hip-hop community. Over the past four years, Dope Shows successfully hosted over 20 concerts in Philly, Boston, Baltimore, and DC featuring the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Da Baby, MoneyBagg, and more. Dope Shows continues to make their mark in the hip-hop community while giving back to the city of Philadelphia. This concert promotional company is dedicated to using its Hip Hop platform to reach out to the community’s youth and spread a message of anti-violence. Their work has provided positive experiences for young adults and continues to promote the change we want to see in Philadelphia.

“We’re excited to be back in Boston. It’s a city we’ve been planning to get back to now it’s coming to fruition,” Dope Shows cofounders, Stephen Piner, and Jamir Shaw said in a media release. “We’re bringing a whole new sound to the city this time around.”

Tickets via ticketmaster.com. Follow Dope Shows on Instagram and Facebook