Inbox: Dropkick Murphys Drop New Single & Video, Announce Forthcoming Album

“‘Two 6’s Upside Down’ is a forlorn gambler’s lament, awash in love and loss, murder and punishment”

As a Mass news outlet that has covered them for more than two decades, we feel obligated to let readers know about every move made by your beloved Dropkick Murphys.

Here’s the latest from their team:

Dropkick Murphys have just released the single and video for “Two 6’s Upside Down,” from their forthcoming album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, to be released digitally and on CD September 30 via the band’s Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS], with a special edition vinyl out in November. This Machine Still Kills Fascists is unlike anything they’ve done to date – a full album of songs that bring Woody Guthrie’s words to life.

“Two 6’s Upside Down” is a forlorn gambler’s lament, awash in love and loss, murder and punishment. Dropkick Murphys’ founder Ken Casey explains, “‘Two 6’s Upside Down’ is acoustic, but it’s still tough. It’s edgy and these lyrics are menacing. We just wanted to show right out of the gate that even though this album is acoustic, it’s still going to have some fire.”

The video for “Two 6’s Upside Down” finds Dropkick Murphys performing the song while gathered around the Woody Guthrie statue in Woody’s native Okemah, OK, interspersed with footage of the band debuting the song before enthusiastic European festival crowds this summer. The clip was directed by Dave Stauble.