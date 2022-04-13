Inbox: Every Cocktail Has a Story At Back Bay’s Hecate

“The team behind Krasi Meze & Wine have conjured a new realm inspired the Greek goddess of magic”

Hecate, a “24 seat European style cocktail bar from the team behind Krasi,” finds “Owners Demetri Tsolakis, Stefanos Ougrinis, Tasha Breshinsky and Kayla Padilla” “conjuring up a new realm with Beverage Directors Aliz Meszesi and Lou Charbonneau.”

Furthermore, the “subterranean space celebrates the underworld, and is encapsulated in stone and adorned with a single source of light alongside the flickering elements of fire.”

Sounds pretty damn interesting, certainly worthy of a visit. We’ll get there soon, but for now here’s what we’re hearing from their team:

The team at Hecate is thriving to push boundaries, much like the goddess Hecate, with unusual ingredients and combinations, spirits that are not easily accessible to the masses and flavors that folks wouldn’t otherwise come across. They aim for guests to come in to experience spirits that they have not tried before, and in categories they may not have considered before. At Hecate there is not necessarily something for everyone, there is something for everyone who wants to get out of their comfort zone.

And every cocktail has a story.

For example, the Feast of Gevaudan, which is rooted in French folklore and combines a saffron gin called cadenhead’s old raj gin with ‘double zero’ eau de vie de cidre, bravo lucky falernum, mustard, horseradish, hungarian paprika and honey and is garnished with a miniature charcuterie board. The Loy Krathong is based on a holiday and ritual in Thailand where baskets are made from banana leafs and sent down a river to symbolize sending your troubles away – this is a tropical drink without the usual suspects, meaning ingredients you would traditionally find, and instead showcases cognac and brandy, two spirits that are lacking in cocktails countrywide and especially in Boston. The full ingredients are pierre ferrand ambré, lo-fi gentian amaro, krupnik, banana, calpis and chocolate bitters. The glass is wrapped in a banana leaf and garnished with a bruleed banana.

The Rites & Rituals are 10 signature cocktails which will change around 4 times a year. Dry spells are non alcoholic libations made with in house elixirs. The Threshold’s exclusive Sippers will change daily and the 3 selections are spirit, acid, or nectar based. Incantations will be experimental cocktails offered on a bookmark in the Hecate cocktail book.

And here’s more background for those who want to dive a bit deeper:

Before Morgan le Fay held sway over King Arthur or Severus Snape created Veritaserum, there was Hecate. Her potion making has traveled down the ages as legend, and this new realm honors her intellect and power. Hecate is a gatekeeper, protecting those who need safe passage from the dark to the light. This bar is dedicated in her name and the spirit guides provide passage to a modern world of elixirs.

Upon entering the cocktail bar, guests are greeted at The Threshold, one of the many entranceways where Hecate often resided, and where they can choose from a trinity of Sippers to stimulate their senses for what lies ahead. Beyond the initial passage, an 8 seat bar is the focal point where Hecate’s spirit guides transcend all boundaries with Rites + Rituals (10 signature cocktails), Dry Spells (3 non alcoholic beverages) and Fermented Grains (3 beers, 3 Greek wines). Krasi’s Executive Chef Valentine Howell pays homage to the goddess with a selection of Offerings (6 bar snacks).

By her very nature, Hecate is shrouded in mystery. The names of the Rites & Rituals hail from the occult with builds for the drinks based on cultural heritages spanning the globe. Rare and unique spirits are one of the many gifts bestowed upon guests with the caveat that Hecate does not offer something for everyone, Hecate offers something for everyone who wants to experience that which they have not beckoned before.

Hecate, Public Alley 443, Back Bay. hecatebar.com