Inbox: Fan Expo Boston To Feature Star Wars Celebs Including Ewan McGregor

McGregor joins an “incredible celebrity roster that includes Catherine Tate and David Tennant of Doctor Who, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes of Clerks,” and more

We know, we know. The Dig typically sounds its trumpet about the city’s more underground events (not always, but often), so what the hell are we doing telling you about Fan Expo?

Well, there are certain things that unite all of us, and Star Wars is among them. Especially with a lineup like this. Here’s what Fan Expo organizers are sharing so far:

FAN EXPO Boston, the three-day pop-culture extravaganza, will feature critically acclaimed actor Ewan McGregor and a spectacular lineup of Star Wars franchise celebrities at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) August 12-14, 2022. Star Wars fans can look forward to appearances from Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor, best known for his role as General Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and more recently the Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor will appear at the show Saturday, August 13 and Sunday August 14 for fan photos and autographs. Ewan McGregor Live, a special presentation for fans, will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

For fans who want more Star Wars content, they can attend Ewan McGregor Live, a panel with Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Ewan McGregor. Fans can get guaranteed access to this special presentation by purchasing tickets beginning July 11, at 10am ET. There are multiple ticket options to choose from, including ultimate, gold, and silver tickets, which can be found here in this link. General admission is free and is first come, first served. Seating is limited.

FAN EXPO BOSTON STAR WARS FRANCHISE CELEBRITIES INCLUDE:

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Anthony Daniels, Star Wars Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian Gina Carano, The Mandalorian Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian Ashley Eckstein, Star Wars: The Clone Wars



They join an incredible celebrity roster that includes Catherine Tate and David Tennant (Donna Noble & The Doctor) of Doctor Who ; Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (Jay & Silent Bob) of Clerks; Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) of Smallville ; Martin Kove and William Zabka (sensei John Kreese & Johnny Lawrence) of Cobra Kai ; Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) of the Harry Potter series; and Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee) and Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins) of Lord of the Rings who will appear in a special celebrity event: The Four Hobbits: The Unexpected Reunion.

fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston