Inbox: Graffiti Artist Percy Fortini-Wright’s “Charles Gate” In Kendall

“The Charles River ecosystem is as diverse as the people who live here in the city itself.”

Be sure to check out the latest incredible community mural from the team at Now + There, this one “inspired by diversity within the Charles River and Kendall Square community.” From their team: “muralist and graffiti artist Percy Fortini-Wright has created a mural, Charles Gate, connecting the Greater Cambridge community to the watershed.”

The project is currently on view now at 139 Main St. in Kendall Square, Cambridge, on MIT property. More from Now + There below:

With a sense of community, connection, and vibrancy, Charles Gate transports viewers between the Greater Cambridge community and Charles River, drawing on the similarities of the ecosystems and residents within. By using familiar symbols like the T, the mural makes connections from parts of Cambridge to the natural environment, through the coexistence of buildings and trains with fish, birds, and water. Fortini-Wright draws on his strong ties to Cambridge and his decades of experience with fishing and painting along the Charles River to showcase this collaboration between the city and nature.

“My objective was to convey a mural that connects the Charles River to the Kendall and Cambridge neighborhoods,” Fortini-Wright said in a statement. “Many people may not realize that the Charles River ecosystem is as diverse as the people who live here in the city itself. I see it as a window, or portal, connecting worlds. The fish flying and the birds lower to symbolize seeing things from different perspectives. The half sun embodies the rising sun and setting sun. The fish, birds, and suns are meant to represent the idea of finding equilibrium within.”

“I am thrilled that Percy’s vision for connection between people, places, and nature comes to life at 139 Main Street,” Now + There Curator Leah Triplett Harrington added. “Percy is a legendary artist whose work frequently depicts the convergence of the built environment and nature. With Charles Gate, he makes it personal to the Charles River where he’s spent so much time.”