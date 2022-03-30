INBOX: GREENWAY ANNOUNCES 2022 FOOD TRUCK PROGRAM

“Many of our food truck partners shut down mobile operations entirely over the past two years to focus their efforts on keeping their restaurants open and staff employed.”

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy 2022 Food Truck Program will include 25 food trucks, including three new vendors, and will begin on Friday, April 1. Here’s the word from their organizing team:

The Conservancy is delighted to work with an incredible group of diverse business owners within our Food Truck Program. Of the 25 businesses, 64% identify as women, veteran, or minority owned and represent over 12 unique cuisines.

This year, the Conservancy is delighted to welcome three new trucks to our program – North American Catering Co., Revelry, and Sufra Mediterranean – in addition to a more robust schedule of returning food truck partners. This season we will also welcome back breakfast vendors back to the park at Dewey Square on The Greenway. Stop by North American Catering Co. Tuesday through Thursday mornings to try their famous breakfast burritos. Prefer something sweet? Try out the famous Liege waffles of the Burgundian every Friday!

All of our Greenway small business partners felt the devastating impacts on COVID-19 on their businesses in some way. Many of our food truck partners shut down mobile operations entirely over the past two years to focus their efforts on keeping their restaurants open and staff employed. Our partners also gave back during the pandemic by working with local governments and community groups to provide meals to underprivileged communities and first responders. As these small businesses continue to recover, we encourage you to show your support by heading out into the park to enjoy lunch outdoors this season or consider catering for upcoming events.

You can learn more about our incoming food truck partners, their hours and location on The Greenway, and their catering and off-Greenway options in our 2022 Greenway Food Truck Guide !

Food trucks can be found throughout The Greenway, with weekday locations including:

Dewey Square Park (beginning April 1)

Rowes Wharf Plaza (beginning April 1)

Trillium Garden on The Greenway @ High Street (beginning April 16)

The Rings Fountain @ Milk Street (beginning May 1)

The Greenway @ State Street (beginning May 1)

The Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove (beginning May 1)

Also: