Inbox: Happy Valley Launches Spanish-Language Website

They’re the first cannabis operator in Massachusetts to offer a website in Spanish. They won’t be the last

Ask your friends who know about great cannabis, and they will tell you that Happy Valley has a lot of it. With dabs to match.

Over the past two years, the North Shore-based operation has released killer products all while educating and entertaining its fanbase with events and classes. We approve and then some. And again, we love the dabs.

All things considered, this latest move by Happy Valley isn’t much of a surprise. Although it is unique, as they’re launching a version of their site for Spanish-speaking customers, who “can now toggle between English and Spanish.”

“If you want to connect and form relationships with loyal customers, then communicating in their native language is a great way to accomplish that,” Happy Valley VP of Technology Gregg Weiss said in a statement.

Weiss added, “A key component of our brand and growth strategy is to create a premium and curated retail experience for all customers whether in-store, on HappyValley.org, or by using the Happy Valley Insider Mobile app. By providing a website in Spanish, we can better serve our customers and the local community.”

Gilly Motta, General Manager at Happy Valley East Boston, said, “Roughly half of our customers at our East Boston store speak Spanish as their native language. We’ve made a conscious effort to hire team members who are bi-lingual.”

They may be the first to offer a website in another language, but they won’t be the last.

happyvalley.org/es/