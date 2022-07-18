Inbox: Harvard Book Store To Open New Branch At … the Pru!?!

“We envision it as an important addition to the literary life in the city and a welcoming space serving the many communities of Boston.”

Exciting news here folks! People in and around Boston still like to read enough that we are getting new book stores, and presumably an awesome one in this case.

No doubt that a Prudential Center Back Bay outpost of Harvard Book Store will lack the charm and history of its Harvard Square location, but this is still something to get psyched about. We’re talking great selection, the local touch, and of course loads of amazing author events.

More from the HBS team below …

Harvard Book Store will be opening a new store in Boston’s Prudential Center in the Spring of 2023. The new location will contain a wide selection of books, a state-of-the-art event space, a large children’s book section, and vibrant community spaces. The store will operate under a long-term lease with Boston Properties (BXP), owner of Prudential Center, and will be located in the space previously occupied by Barnes and Noble.

Jeff Mayersohn, co-owner of Harvard Book Store, said, “We are delighted to bring Harvard Book Store to the City of Boston, while continuing our long tradition of bookselling at our flagship Cambridge location. This is an ambitious project and we think we’ve established an excellent team to bring it to fruition. We envision it as an important addition to the literary life in the city and a welcoming space serving the many communities of Boston. We thank John and Linda Henry, whose recent investment in our company enables us to expand in this way.”

Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President of Boston Properties for the Boston Region, said, “We look forward to welcoming Harvard Book Store to Prudential Center. We are particularly excited about providing another home for the bookstore’s award-winning event series, which will attract many thousands of visitors annually.” The new store will occupy over 29,000 square feet in Boston’s Back Bay. Project consultants include the design collaborative Bergmeyer, Colliers Project Leaders, and the construction management firm Gilbane Building Company. Harvard Book Store is an independent bookstore located in Harvard Square and founded in 1932, celebrated for its inventory and curation—a blend of academic and general interest titles.

The store is also renowned for its author event series, hosting hundreds of book talks and signings annually, and has been recognized over the years as Boston Magazine’s “ Best Bookstore ” (2014), “ Best Literary Series ” (2017, 2018), “ Best Neighborhood Shop ” (2019), “ Best Virtual Author Series ” (2020, 2021), and “ Best Old-School Bookstore ” (2022).

Harvard Book Store is owned by Jeff Mayersohn and Linda Seamonson, who bought the store in 2008, and John W. Henry—principal owner of The Boston Globe and the Boston Red Sox, among other holdings—who joined the ownership group last December.