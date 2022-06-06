Inbox: “Jack’s Abby Will Offer 18¢ Go Green Pizzas If Celtics Win Finals”

“We’re all wrapped up in the excitement of this Championship run, and we thought it would be fun to give fans something more to rally behind.”
We appreciated Jack’s Abby’s Pride and Parquet Celtics tribute so much that we made a damn video about it. So yes, we’re thrilled about this relative news. Here’s what the beermakers have on tap for the NBA Finals:
Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers is hoping to raise Banner 18 with all of the Celtics fans. If the Celtics win Jack’s Abby will be offering 18 Cent Go Green Pizzas for the following week. The Go Green Pizza features Chicken , Tomato , Broccoli, Roasted Peppers with Arugula Pesto with Parmesan Cheese and normally sells for $18.
“We’re all wrapped up in the excitement of this Championship run, and we thought it would be fun to give fans something more to rally behind. Let’s all pull for this win, score some pizza and raise a beer together. Let’s Go Green!” – Sam Hendler, Co-Owner of Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers
This limited special will only be available at the Jack’s Abby Beer Hall in Framingham, for dine-in only and limited to one per table.
Jack’s Abby is in the second year as the Official Craft Brewery of the Boston Celtics. As part of the partnership they brew a collaboration beer Pride and Parquet and continue to look for fun new ways to bring this partnership to life for the fans.
Citizen Strain/Grain is an amalgamation of a bunch of us who, in addition to the hard and oftentimes depressing journalism we report for the Dig, also enjoy sampling and writing about the various beers, spirits, and cannabis products that vendors from near and far send our way. If you want us to check out your product, please contact us at [email protected]