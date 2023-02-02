Inbox: Jim Belushi To Deliver Keynote At 2023 NECANN In Boston

“Over 120 cannabis industry expert speakers and two sold-out exhibit halls with over 300 displays, five daily programming tracks, and four workshops.”

Maybe we are partial because we have been partnering with NECANN since day one, or because some of our contributors will be speaking on panels at this year’s convention in March, but it’s always one of the great annual cannabis experiences, and the 2023 edition’s shaping up to exceed all expectations.

One big reason—their pretty awesome newly announced keynote, Jim Belushi. The “accomplished actor, comedian, and musician will share his experiences and insights from his journey on becoming a commercial cannabis grower and owner of Belushi Farms on the eve of the premiere of Season 3 of his Discovery Channel Series, Growing Belushi.”

More from NECANN below …

Taking place from March 10th to 12th at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the 2023 NECANN event will feature over 120 cannabis industry expert speakers and two sold-out exhibit halls with over 300 displays, five daily programming tracks, and four workshops over three days. The 5th annual New England Cannabis Community Awards will also be presented on Friday night, and the winners of the 2023 NECANN Cup will be announced on the exhibit floor on Saturday.

“This event continues to defy industry norms, growing once again in its eighth year,” NECANN Founder and President Marc Shepard said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Belushi to New England and offer attendees a unique opportunity to hear from the creator of the industry’s most prominent and well respected “‘Celebrity Brand.’”