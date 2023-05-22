Inbox: “Largest Pizza Festival in NE Returns to Boston’s City Hall Plaza”

“Over 20,000 guests are expected at Government Center to experience live entertainment, pizza demonstrations, and 30+ pizzerias from New England and Italy”

Yep, you read that correctly. Not only is the region’s most outstanding pizza party coming back on June 24 and 25, but they’ve gone international.

“The Boston Pizza Festival will feature over 30 of the best pizzerias in the New England and Greater Boston areas, along with select participating pizzerias hailing from Italy.” according to the organizers. “The festival will feature something for everyone, with vegan and gluten-free options.”

Furthermore, “Each pizzeria will be cooking in Marra Forni artisan pizza ovens.” While “this year, Anheuser-Busch will be sponsoring the refreshments throughout the weekend, alongside 19 Crimes for the wine.”

“The two-day celebration will also showcase a children’s pizza tossing station, an interactive pizza-making demo with the Dough Connection, and live music and entertainment.”

“After a three-year hiatus, we cannot wait to bring back an impressive roster of pizzerias representing the best Boston has to offer, along with a few special selections Raffaele and I hand picked straight from Italy,” Giancarlo Natale, co-director of the Boston Pizza Festival, said in a statement. “Our hope is to make this year our biggest and best Boston Pizza Festival to date.”

“From classic Margheritas to creative toppings and artisanal pies, the Boston Pizza Festival will showcase the very best of the vibrant pizza scene in Boston and beyond,” co-director, Raffaele Scalzi added. “We look forward to continuing to share our passion for pizza with fellow Bostonians and visitors as the festival returns to the city.”

Participating pizzerias include: Rina’s Pizzeria (Boston, MA), da LaPosta (Newton, MA), Florina Pizzeria (Boston, MA), Montebella’s (Gluten-Free), DaCoopas Pizza (East Boston, MA), Motor City Detroit Pizza (Detroit, MI), and Il Sarago and Pizza Taxi from Italy.

bostonpizzafestival.com