Inbox: Local Minority-Owned Cannabis Biz Gets Approval For Boston Delivery

“We look forward to bringing jobs, revenue, and giving back to the Grove Hall community.”

It’s exciting to see Boston catch up with the rest of the cannabis world. From new spots like Ayr in Back Bay, to Budega off I-93, to MedMen near Fenway, to Lowkey which is coming to Dot in September, we’re finally seeing real movement, not to mention selection.

And more delivery services are coming online too. We’ve been checking in with them, from Lantern to KindRun, and will surely speak with EnRoot once they’re up and running. For now, here’s the latter’s recent big announcement:

EnRoot Home Delivery, a local and minority-owned community-conscious cannabis business, announced the approval of a Host Community Agreement (HCA) for its Delivery Operator License to open at 415 Blue Hill Avenue.

“We are excited to open our Blue Hill Ave location and keep dollars in our neighborhood,” said Co-owner Brian Keith. “We understand that bringing this business to the neighborhood comes with a lot of responsibility and we look forward to bringing jobs, revenue, and giving back to the Grove Hall community.”

EnRoot Home Delivery will be a direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery business. From its Dorchester warehouse, they plan to bring 40 new well-paying jobs to Grove Hall. All employees will be paid competitive wages, will have access to quality healthcare, have access to down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and will be able to take part in profit sharing based on the success of this location. EnRoot is committed to hiring those from the Grove Hall community, with a preference for those who are people of color, and those who have a past history with the failed war on drugs.

EnRoot is a locally owned, Boston Equity business with an equity investment model providing communities of color access to the emerging cannabis industry. Its ownership team, James Finney, Brian and Joanne Keith, and Solmon Chowdhury and Rokeya Begum, bring over 20 years of combined experience as small business owners and 30 combined years as community advocates.

EnRoot is committed to being a good neighbor and has already committed $100,000 to worthy causes within the area. This $100,000 is currently not earmarked for a specific project but EnRoot will work with community members to determine where it goes. Additionally, they will create a community advisory board made up of residents and business owners from the community to distribute funds, separate from the $100,000, to other local causes in the area.