Inbox: Night Shift Beer Gardens Open This Week

Let’s go drink beer from the Esplanade to Herter Park in Allston

You’re damn right we love Night Shift, especially in the sweaty months when they “welcome fans into their seasonal beer gardens.” Craft brews, seltzers, and wines on tap, plus food trucks galore. We can’t get enough.

And this year, “Night Shift is also introducing a Summer Passport starting today.” “When guests visit each of the 4 Night Shift Brewing locations (Everett Taproom, Lovejoy Wharf waterfront restaurant, Esplanade Beer Garden, and Herter Park Beer Garden) they will receive a special stamp at each location. Once you have all 4 stamps, you can get a free Detroit style pizza OR an appetizer and exclusive koozie at Lovejoy Wharf. This will run through August 31.”

We’re there. More info from the Night Shift crew below:

The Night Shift Beer Gardens and the Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf waterfront restaurant patio have also applied to be dog friendly. Everett’s patio is already dog friendly and a popular spot for four legged friends, and their Paws and Pints series with local animal organizations raises awareness about adopting over shopping. These patios are all very expansive with the capacity at Esplanade at 250, Allston at 250 and Lovejoy Wharf waterfront restaurant is 88 people.

To kick off the beer garden season, Night Shift is celebrating with the following new and limited releases rolling out all month long:

Garden Party – a 7% hazy IPA available on draft only at the Night Shift’s Lovejoy Wharf restaurant and now at the beer gardens. It’s a hazy IPA with notes of juicy melon and citrus, featuring Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic and Galaxy Hops.



Granita Weisse – a 7% sour ale brewed with an abundance of blood orange, guava and pineapple. This blended sour ale pours sunset orange with a clean and crisp body. On the aroma there are notes of grapefruit and orange juice, complemented by thirst-quenching notes of grapefruit, mango and sweet OJ.



Cereal Session – this 4.5% fruity cereal wheat ale with blueberry and orange is a collaboration with local ice cream cafe Holy Cow . Leinenkugel sunset wheat uses these flavors and many compare it to fruity pebbles.



Furthermore, “a rotating line up of food trucks will be rolling through the Esplanade and Allston locations this season, and kicks off with The Hummus Shop at the Esplanade on May 10 and Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers at Herter Park on May 11. Guests are welcome to bring outside food to enjoy with Night Shift beverages as well.”