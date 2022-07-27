Inbox: Salem Wolves Release “Live At ONCE” To Benefit Abortion Funds

“At a time when the future seems increasingly in jeopardy for many people, the Wolves have pledged 100% of the proceeds from the album’s sale”

It’s great when excellent people do excellent things, and this announcement falls into that category in more than one way. More from our friends at ONCE below …

Salem Wolves celebrate local people and institutions that seek to create inclusive and safe spaces—spaces like ONCE—and we have been honored to host them at the physical venue, before covid, as well as on the Virtual Venue. Last summer saw the unveiling of newest lineup of the band on the ONCE at Boynton Yards stage and we filmed and recorded the set.

The resulting live record from the show, Live at ONCE, is out today!

At a time when the future seems increasingly in jeopardy for many people, the Wolves have pledged 100% of the proceeds from the album’s sale to go to the National Network of Abortion Funds, an organization devoted to advocating for safe and unrestricted access to reproductive care and abortion services.

“Everyone in the band stands strongly against the ugly political maneuverings of the GOP, the conservative members of the Supreme Court, and the march to roll back of basic human rights for women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized groups. We’re dedicating everything we make on this record goes to NNAB and we fighting back in the only way we know how.”

We here at ONCE support this decision and we are extra proud to have also collaborated on a live video for “Titanium”. Shot and recorded by our partners, Treebeard Media and Dead Moon Audio; this video is a genuine collaboration of local artists.

Get the album here