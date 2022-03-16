INBOX: SOURCE NEAPOLITAN-STYLE PIZZA OF HARVARD SQUARE OPENING TIME OUT MARKET SPOT

“Even our dough is made with yeast harvested from a local brewery—a recipe [Source] began perfecting in 2018 and still use today.”

You really have to hand it to a business—particularly a food business—that opened during the pandemic and is already expanding. Yet here we are, throwing congratulations at the team from Source, who opened in Harvard Square in November 2020 and has served enough of its outrageous sourdough pies to enthusiastic fans that they’re already opening a second spot. Here’s the word from the crews at Time Out and the pizzeria:

Time Out Market Boston, Fenway’s premier food and cultural hall, welcomes Source by owner Daniel Roughan to its all-star lineup. Opening later this month, gourmands alike can enjoy wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza made fresh with locally sourced ingredients and their famous “Mother” sourdough crust.

On the menu, Market-goers can expect a modern take on pepperoni pizza, topped with wood charred red onions and drizzled vin cotto, The Fenway with smoke ricotta, sweet sausage, red onion, sweet potatoes, two eggs and garlic truffle aioli, along with the Tuscan Kale, a vegetarian edition with roasted maitake mushrooms, goat cheese and Mike’s hot honey.

Also on the menu will be a Time Out Market exclusive pizza called the “Get tha lobstah kid!” served with 7 ounces of Main lobster, bacon, red onion, roasted peppers, tartar sauce and lettuce. Those seeking a “build your own” option can also add toppings of their choice to either a Source Margherita base featuring Maple Brook Farms mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes and basil, as well as an NYC Pizza by the slice.

In a statement to local media, owner Daniel Roughan said, “In Source, ‘we crust” and ensure our pizzas are made utilizing local and sustainable products and only the purest ingredients. 95% of our ingredients come from local purveyors and farms within 100 miles of Boston. Even our dough is made with yeast harvested from a local brewery—a recipe Executive Chef and Partner Brian Kevorkian and I began perfecting in 2018 and still use today. We are excited to bring our pizzas to Time Out Market, a perfect fit as we expand across the city. Being in the Fenway neighborhood with baseball as America’s favorite pastime and pizza as America’s favorite cuisine makes for a home run for all.”

Time Out Market Boston GM Michael Minichello added, “We are excited to have Source join the Time Out Market family. Their pizzas are sought out from across the city. It’s a crust thing! Pair that with one of our local New England brews and you have a perfect match. After all, who doesn’t love a great slice and brew, it’s Fenway.”