Inbox: The Circus Is Coming To Town

“The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.”

If you checked out Somerville Art Beat a few weeks ago, then you may have seen the performers from Esh Circus Arts dangling in the middle of things. They were among the standout spectacles in a festival that had lots of color, and we hope to see more of them this summer.

The post-Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey world has been an interesting one, and we certainly appreciate it when Cirque du Soleil shows up in town. But hey, the more the merrier, and so we were excited to hear the news about Hideaway Circus coming to town.

They will be at Eastleigh Farm in Framingham on August 12, and at Suffolk Downs in Boston on August 9 and 10. More from their team below …

Founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner are proud to announce one week of shows of Stars Above in the greater Boston area, first with four shows at Eastleigh Farms in Framingham, MA followed by three shows at Suffolk Downs in the city of Boston. Stars Above is an open-air family-friendly circus touring the Northeast region of the United States.

Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing an all-star cast of American circus performers and musicians. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth-century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.

“We are so excited to be taking this show on the road again this summer,” said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. “Stars Above’s story and characters feel more relevant than ever, and we’ve added new circus acts to the show including an acrobatic hand-to-hand act and dance trapeze number.” This year’s cast of Stars Above features brand new acts alongside fan favorites from last season. The cast features some of the most talented circus artists of our time range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.

“Performing under the stars and in the open air is such a great experience for the artists and the audience,” said circus producer Josh Aviner, “it’s also a good option for folks who are still hesitant to gather indoors to see shows.” Stars Above follows all federal, state, and local guidance pertaining to outdoor gatherings. At this time, we do not anticipate masking or social distancing at our outdoor sites and will not require proof of vaccination for our audience members. All seats are individualized and can be spaced apart from one another for patrons who may need additional accommodations.

This season, the circus will be touring to 11 towns and cities, nearly doubling the length of our route from last year. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters including family farms, town parks departments, arts nonprofits, circus schools, and property developers to bring Stars Above to charming sites all over the North Eastern United States. The circus kicks off with shows in Catskill, NY and Wilton, CT before heading out on the road.

starsabovecircus.com