Inbox: “The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967” Set For October Release

As serious New England music fans may recall, in 2019 we published an oral history by Brian Coleman, Noah Schaffer, and Mike Garth about Boston music giant Skippy White. News had just come out that White, a longtime Boston vinyl seller extraordinaire, was closing his last in a long line of Hub record shops, and it turned out the aforementioned local historians had recorded a lengthy radio feature with him the previous year.

White is the kind of guy whose archives and experience could power any number of documentaries and compilations. Along those lines, Greater Boston-bred soul man Eli Paperboy Reed has put together The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a “15-track compilation that pays tribute to the soul music of Boston and the legendary record store owner, turned label owner, and curator who captured the music on tape.” It’s set for an Oct. 28 release on Yep Roc Records and is available for pre-order now.

In addition to Hub throwback tracks that White put on the map (or in some cases didn’t, since they’re unreleased), the project will also include liner notes from music critic Peter Guralnick, legendary frontman and audiophile Peter Wolf, and occasional Dig contributor Noah Schaffer. And in the runup to the big October release, Yep Roc is dropping tracks to preview the effort. This week, they released “Do The Thing” by Earl Lett Quartet.

“Earl Lett was a journeyman saxophonist and singer originally from Alabama,” Reed said. “He posted up in Boston in the mid-’60s with a residency at The Mad Russian featuring different vocalists, including Billy Thompson and the legendary Lotsa Poppa. Boston clearly made an impression on Earl since he later named his own label Beantown, but prior to that he recorded this tough slice of proto funk for Skippy White as only his second record. According to Skippy, the nebulous quality of the ‘thing’ in this song got it banned from radio!”

More from the label below including the track list …

Specializing in R&B, soul, and gospel music, in 1961, Skippy White opened his first record store in Boston. Along with his radio show on WILD-AM, they served as a resource and beacon for R&B and soul until 2019, when his last store closed.

For decades, fans and musicians from the Boston area and beyond would come to his store for the best and latest in R&B, soul, and gospel music. In addition to the stores, Skippy’s radio show began recording music by local Boston artists to capture the music by these great musicians.

An avid record collector, the set was curated and produced by Eli Paperboy Reed. Culled from obscure R&B, soul, and gospel 45s from the early 1960s, many of these recordings are from Eli’s private collection of 45s and acetates and features extensive liner notes by Peter Guralnick, Peter Wolf, Eli Paperboy Reed, and co-producer Noah Schaffer.

Each provides context for the music, the time, and the impact that Skippy White, his stores, and the music he discovered and released had on those who frequented his stores, loved the music he released, and were influenced by it all.

Tracklisting:

1 .Junior Washington – Skippy White Theme (Part 1)

(Vocals by the Precisions)

WILD 904 (A. Dwellingham – H. Dwellingham)

Fred LeBlanc Music BMI

2. Sammy And The Del-Lards – Sleepwalk

STOP 101 (David Adams) GO Publishing BMI

3. The Precisions – What Would You Do

WILD 903 (James Washington) Fred LeBlanc Music BMI

Arranged by Herschel Dwellingham

4. Earl Lett Quartet – Do The Thing

WILD 906 (Earl Left) Tee Pee Music ASCAP

5. The Precisions – The Love I Found In You

WILD 903 (James Washington) Fred LeBlanc Music BMI

Arranged by Herschel Dwellingham

6. The Precisions – Treason

(Unreleased acetate) Copyright Control

7. Earl Lett Quartet – Now is the Time

WILD 906 (Earl Lett) Tee Pee Music ASCAP

8. The Precisions – Me and My Gal

(Unreleased acetate) Copyright Control

SIDE TWO

1.Junior Washington – Skippy White Theme (Part 2)

(Vocals by the Precisions)

WILD 904 (James Washington)

Fred LeBlanc Music BMI

2. Guitar Nubbit – Georgia Chain Gang

Bluestown 701 (A. Hankerson) Colo Music BMI

3. Guitar Nubbitt – Evil Woman Blues

Bluestown 701 (A. Hankerson) Colo Music BMI

4. Crayton Singers – Master on High

Silver Cross 410 (Huston Crayton, Jr.)

Fred LeBlanc Music BMI

5. The Lord’s Messengers – Holy Ghost and Fire

(Unreleased acetate) Copyright Control

6. Sons of David – I’ve Been Lifted Out of Sin

Silver Cross 406 (Ernest Frazier)

Soul Music BMI

7. Lynn Harmonizers – I Was Standing

Silver Cross 401 (Isaiah Suggs)

Soul Music BMI

Listen and pre-order here