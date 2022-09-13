Inbox: Yellow Door Taqueria’s New Container Bar In the South End

“A brand new, shiny red container bar is now the center of [the] already-bustling outdoor patio.”

Yellow Door Taqueria is an interesting outfit for a number of reasons.

For starters, the Dorchester and South End “California-inspired Mexican” restaurant and drink-time destination is co-owned by Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys with Food Network’s Taniya Nayak and her husband, restaurateur Brian O’Donnell. There are few celebrities we don’t loathe, and these three happen to be in that club.

Then there are the restaurants themselves, chic yet comfortable settings where every inch seems to have been well thought out. Their prices ain’t bad either, all of which makes for a great place to enjoy their excellent rotating cocktail program and “twist on traditional Mexico City street food.”

And now, Yellow Door is adding to the spectacle, with a container bar flanking their South End location that rolled up just in time for fall drinking. More from their team below …

Known for its signature margaritas and namesake tacos, Yellow Door Taqueria is raising al fresco drinking to the next level at their South End location. A brand new, shiny red container bar is now the center of Yellow Door Taqueria’s already-bustling outdoor patio, located within the South End’s Ink Block neighborhood.

Bartenders will be serving beer, wine, four margaritas – frozen and on the rocks – a specialty cocktail, tequila and mezcal shots, and more. Plus, coveted Yellow Door merch is available for purchase – from stylish zip-ups to comfy hoodies and joggers, Yellow Door’s new outside bar has you covered. The patio bar’s drinks are available to be enjoyed at the restaurant or at home, with the full menu available for purchase to go.

Cocktails include classic, jalapeno, and coconut margaritas ($12) and specialty cocktails like their Just Bought a Cadillac ($15) featuring Milagro, Dry Curacao, lime Juice, and agave. The container will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 4pm to closing.

354 Harrison Ave, Boston

yellowdoortaqueria.com