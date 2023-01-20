Inbox: You Can Vote On Levia’s Next Limited-Edition 4/20 Flavor

Options include: Pineapple Express, Mango Jalapeño, Goji OG, and Mai Tai

We recently visited Levia’s manufacturing facility on the North Shore to see how the magic is made, and can confirm that their vision is as clear as the company’s product. We’ll drop more video from that trip soon (here’s a teaser on our new IG feed), but in short, the team there is focused on developing crisp and unique products and supporting them with local art and input. All things we stand firmly behind, naturally.

For their latest initiative, the infused-seltzer brand is asking consumers to help pick their next limited-edition flavor. The campaign’s already up on Instagram and will drop “in celebration of 4/20.” Options include: Pineapple Express, Mango Jalapeño, Goji OG, and Mai Tai. “Once the voting period ends, the Levia team will produce the winning flavor, which will be announced and made available ahead of 4/20.”

“We’re excited to kick off this first-of-its-kind campaign for Levia as a means of engaging with our fans and customers more directly,” Levia Co-founder Troy Brosnan said in a statement. “Interacting with Levia’s supporters has always been a priority of ours, but now we’re giving them a voice in the flavor selection process. This campaign is a simple, fun way to show our gratitude for their constant support.”

Furthermore, the “fan-selected flavor will include a sativa blend of cannabis with intended effects of feeling energized, motivated, and inspired.” And for the look, “the limited-edition drop will also feature original artwork from Massachusetts-based illustrator Dean McKeever (“Keever”), whose work is recognized for recent label designs including Levia’s Pomegranate Punch, Blueberry Cobbler and Strawberry Creamsicle.”