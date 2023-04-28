Interview: Sam Buck On The Chris Tash Pawtcast

“I know that this isn’t like a sprint where people will get tired out, like I’m going to outlast because I just stay in the pocket and I move.”

You may know Sam Buck from his Bucked Up Podcast, or from his podcast appearing on a recent Conway the Machine project. He’s also been driving around the country doing standup, and has shows today and tomorrow at Nick’s Comedy Stop in Boston.

Chris Tash from the Chris Tash Pawtcast sat down with the Mass native to discuss his first big headlining gig in Buck’s home state.

You have a big weekend coming up, not this weekend, but next weekend, have a big weekend coming up. What’s going on with you?

I’m headlining Nick’s comedy stop in Boston for the first time.

First time headlining a show in Boston?

First time headlining a club in Boston. Um, headlining a club is, like, different. Especially something like Nick’s. I remember going to Nick’s when I was 17 for the first time, and being like, Wow, people are performing.

That was only a couple of years ago, though.

Yeah, yeah, seven years ago. Seven years ago. And, uh, it’s just an honor to be able to go back now at 25 years old, honestly, and headlined two shows.

That’s pretty fucking dope. Um, how did that come about?

Actually going and getting it, I uh, I wanted to reach out to like, I’ve just been doing shows, but I don’t do a lot of shows around Massachusetts. I work a lot on the road because of the podcast. So I wanted to do some shows in Boston, so I reached out to some of the people who worked there and I was like, Hey, I’d love to do some shows thinking I’d get like a guest spot or like a feature, and they were like, Well, why don’t you headline this weekend? You have the credentials for it. And I was of course you have to take that opportunity and, and that’s how it kind of came about.

How did that make you feel when you cold call someone, and they’re like, You’ve got the credentials?

Yeah, I just. I mean, shit, It’s what I work for. Like, before we were talking about how, like, I take a tortoise mentality and I really do. Like, I just am slow and steady. I’ll take every opportunity I can get, and I’ll work as hard as I can. But I know that it’s a marathon. I know that this isn’t like a sprint where people will get tired out, like I’m going to outlast because I just stay in the pocket and I move.

So, people usually say it takes 10 years to get something like that. May 9th is when I’ll consider that I did stand up full time for four years. So four years I spent like, before that I’ve been doing comedy for a couple of years. But for four years I’ve been really doing it and it’s right around the same week.

So what can they expect?

A great time, a funny show, like, comedy’s my everything, comedy’s my life, and I love telling stories. I’ve lived a life that I don’t think many others have, honestly, especially at my age. So, I’m bringing in some of my funniest friends to open up for me, who I think are the best comedians in town, and then you’ll be able to see me doing 45 minutes of comedy stuff you’ve never heard before. I’m original; I don’t think there’s others telling jokes like mine, telling stories like mine, and that’s what I like in a comedian, is originality.

Who are some of the people you’re bringing with you?

Uh, I’m not going to announce those names yet.

Oh, secrets huh?

Yeah, I’m not going to announce the names, but just know it’s going to be hilarious. Hilarious.

You said it took you that long to get there when, like, what’s your last tour that you’ve done?

I just headlined Detroit House of Comedy, which was my first time headlining a club in a big major city, a major club in a major city, and that was an honor. I’ve been down in Miami, Philly, I’ve just been moving around. Today I passed 100,000 miles on my car in two years. So I’m moving.

More info and tixx for Sam’s show at Nick’s Comedy Stop here