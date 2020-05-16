INTRODUCING INDIGNATION: DIGBOSTON’S NEW PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW!

Chris Faraone and Jason Pramas host weekly streaming program

On Friday, DigBoston’s top editors Chris Faraone and Jason Pramas launched the pilot episode of a new weekly streaming public affairs show: InDIGnation. The program will feature interviews with interesting people from all walks of life in the Greater Boston area—with a special focus on local and state politics.

The first guest was Rep. Mike Connolly (D – Cambridge) talking about the travesty of starting to “reopen” the state this coming week after weeks of a stay-at-home order, and what’s up with housing policy during the pandemic.

YouTube video follows.

Headlines from DigBoston.com mentioned:

Chelsea mom sees newborn after 44 days (Keiko Hiromi)

Open letter to UMass President Marty Meehan (UMass Unions United)

Rob Potylo’s pandemic Whole Foods employment videos got him fired (Zack Huffman)

Comedians change routines during the pandemic (Dennis Maler)

Phantom Gourmet / 100 Restaurants trying to reopen (Chris Faraone)

Tone and consequences of reopen debate escalate on Cape Cod (Brian Zayatz)

Facebook journalism editorial