JOB FAIRS HOSTED BY OFFICE OF BLACK MALE ADVANCEMENT

The fairs aim to ensure that Black men are connected with city services and employment opportunities across City departments

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on March 9 that the City of Boston will be hosting a third set of job fairs. The new, March job fairs will be with the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement, “a new office within the Equity & Inclusion Cabinet that seeks to ensure Black men and boys have support to thrive and share in our City’s prosperity.” These have the goal of making sure that Black men and boys have equitable access to employment opportunities with the City, job support services, and that they can gain a better understanding of city services and departments.

“This initiative has connected over one thousand residents with City Hall,” said Wu. “As we work to build a robust and equitable City workforce, I’m grateful to our City departments and looking forward to this initiative connecting Black men and boys with opportunities and services in city government.”

“The Black Male Advancement Job Fairs are intended to create pathways to better economic opportunities for Black men and boys living in Boston,” said Frank Farrow, executive director for the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement. “Our office is focused on addressing the inequities that have kept many residents out of City government. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to ensure that Black males are connected to this initiative.”