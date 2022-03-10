JOB FAIRS HOSTED BY OFFICE OF BLACK MALE ADVANCEMENT

The fairs aim to ensure that Black men are connected with city services and employment opportunities across City departments
Mayor Michelle Wu announced on March 9 that the City of Boston will be hosting a third set of job fairs. The new, March job fairs will be with the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement, “a new office within the Equity & Inclusion Cabinet that seeks to ensure Black men and boys have support to thrive and share in our City’s prosperity.” These have the goal of making sure that Black men and boys have equitable access to employment opportunities with the City, job support services, and that they can gain a better understanding of city services and departments.
- Age Strong, Boston Water & Sewer, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Public Facilities
- Boston Police Department, Department of Innovation and Technology, Economic Opportunity and Inclusion