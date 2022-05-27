Kabir Festival 2022: June 12 in Danehy Park, Cambridge

Celebrating the humanistic values of an ancient Indian mystic

A cultural event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a mystic and social reformer of ancient India, will take place Sunday, 12 June 2022, at Danehy Park, Cambridge. The Kabir Festival 2022 honors the values propagated by Kabir Das, a 15 th century poet, teacher, and social reformer. Kabir’s message of humanism, fraternity, love, harmony and equality resonates today in a world that is in many ways much like his.

Then as now, great and astonishing changes were taking place, causing anxiety, fear, strife and dislocations. Ahead of Kabir’s birth anniversary on 14 June 2022, several individuals and organizations of the South Asian community are organizing a Kabir Festival in Cambridge. The organizers hope to bring Kabir’s message of peace, harmony and love to people in our troubled times.

The festival includes performances by local musicians, singers and artists. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

The outdoor gathering will observe Covid-19 guidelines as per the City of Cambridge:

www.cambridgema.gov/covid19/.

Participating organizations include Learn Quest Academy of Music, New England Hindi Manch, Kabir Society, Sanjha Punjab, Southasia Peace Action Network, Subdrift Boston, Boston Study Group and Jago World.

For more information, email [email protected].