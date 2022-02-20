LAST CHANCE: TONI MORRISON’S THE BLUEST EYE AT HUNTINGTON THEATRE COMPANY

Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye will be adapted by Huntington Theatre Company under the guise of Lydia Diamond and directorship of Awoye Timpo. The storyline follows the protagonist, Pecola, a young black girl who desires nothing more than to have blue eyes.
The narrative follows her wishes, her thoughts, and her complexities as she makes sense of the world she lives in. Director Awoye Timpo is inspired by the storytelling traditions of Black rituals. Audiences will be seated in a circle surrounding the actors, and the experience will create a space for provocation, remembrance and healing.
In Awoye’s words, ‘Coming together in a circle to tell a story is essential to our humanity. That’s what we’re inviting the community into with The Bluest Eye.’”
DigBoston is a one-stop nexus for everything worth doing or knowing in the Boston area. It's an alt-weekly, it's a website, it's an e-mail blast, it's a twitter account, it's that cool party that you were at last night ... hey, you're reading it, so it's gotta be good.
For advertising inquiries: [email protected]To reach Editorial: [email protected]For internship opportunities: [email protected]