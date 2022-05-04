Last-Minute Mother’s Day Reservations: Our Running List Of Food & Cocktail Specials

From fried soft shell crab biscuits and gravy to squash carpaccio and all sorts of drinks
It’s never too late to call a restaurant and beg for a last-minute reservation. Here are some spots that are sure to impress and will make for one hell of an amazing Mother’s Day meal …
Alden & Harlow (Cambridge)
This Mother’s Day treat the leading ladies in your life to brunch at Alden & Harlow. Located in the heart of Harvard Square, the award-winning restaurant serves up dishes using only the freshest, in-season ingredients, often from local purveyors. Chef/Owner, Michael Scelfo and Chef de Cuisine Stephanie Barrett combined their expertise to create a selection of one-of-a-kind brunch dishes and desserts, only available this Mother’s Day. Behind the bar, Welitom Ramos has concocted cheeky cocktails mom is sure to love. Specials include: Fried Soft Shell Crab “Biscuits and Gravy” and Tres Leches Bread Pudding.
aldenharlow.com
Davio’s (Multiple Locations)
There’s no better way to celebrate Mom than by treating her to a special brunch or decadent dinner. Take her to Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse for Mother’s Day! Whether it’s Cinnamon French Toast with a Berry Compote, Chantilly Cream and Vermont Maple Syrup (photo attached) from the Brunch Menu (10:00 AM – 1:30 PM) or a dish from the Dinner Menu, like Pan Seared Georges Bank Sea Scallops, with La Quercia Guanciale, Lemon Risotto, and Sugar Snap Peas. In honor of Mom, the dinner menu will be served that day from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM.
davios.com
Mamma Maria (Boston)
Mamma Maria will be open Mother’s Day with special hours from 1 to 8:30 p.m. offering their seasonal dinner menu. Tucked away amongst the cobblestone streets of the oldest public square in America, Mamma Maria has reimagined the turn-of-the-century brick row house to create five, intimate dining rooms, each with unique ambiance and decor providing old-world intimacy. Mamma Maria’s outdoor patio opens for the season on May 1.
mammamaria.com
Lucie drink + dine (Boston)
The Colonnade Hotel’s Director of Food & Beverage, Nicholas Calias, will offer an all-out brunch spread for Mother’s Day this year on Sunday, May 8th from 10am to 3pm. His spread will include stationed offerings including a seafood station (chilled octopus, shrimp cocktail, marinated mussels and more), tartare and avocado toast station (tuna tartare, beet tartare, avocado toast, and housemate chips), carving station with maple bourbon glazed ham, dessert station with assorted small portions of plated desserts and cookies, and a station of hearty brunch and lunch classics like Eggs Benedict, Chicken and Waffles, Seared Salmon, and Braised Short Ribs with Grits. A Bloody Mary bar will also be available with assorted pickle, veggie, protein (think candied bacon, beef jerky, and smoked gouda) and spice offerings. A full a la carte list of beer, wine, cocktail and non-alcoholic beverage options from LUCIE will also be offered. While supplies last, all mothers dining at LUCIE on Mother’s Day will receive a complimentary “Mum for Mums” — a potted mum plant to take home.
luciebackbay.com
Grana (Boston)
No better way to celebrate mom on her special day than at GRANA, inside the glamorous The Langham, Boston, for a buffet style menu created by Chef Stephen Bukoff on Sunday, May 8. The menu features decadent offerings such as burrata, a selection of cured meats and cheeses, freshly shucked oyster roast beef ribeye, and so much more. Finish the meal on a sweet note with freshly prepared desserts from The Langham’s Pastry Team. This special mother’s day buffet is $160 per person and includes drip coffee and hot tea. The full menu can be found by clicking here.
langhamhotels.com
Contessa (Back Bay)
Treat mom on her special day to an Italian brunch overlooking the Public Garden and Boston Common. Primi: Bakery Basket, Smoked Salmon, Squash Carpaccio; Secondi: Salumi and Asparago Torte, Ricotta Gnudi Di Pecora, Classic Veal Milanese; Contorni: Crispy Potatoes; Dolce: Torta di Baci.
contessatrattoria.com