Last-Minute Mother’s Day Reservations: Our Running List Of Food & Cocktail Specials

The Colonnade Hotel’s Director of Food & Beverage, Nicholas Calias, will offer an all-out brunch spread for Mother’s Day this year on Sunday, May 8th from 10am to 3pm. His spread will include stationed offerings including a seafood station (chilled octopus, shrimp cocktail, marinated mussels and more), tartare and avocado toast station (tuna tartare, beet tartare, avocado toast, and housemate chips), carving station with maple bourbon glazed ham, dessert station with assorted small portions of plated desserts and cookies, and a station of hearty brunch and lunch classics like Eggs Benedict, Chicken and Waffles, Seared Salmon, and Braised Short Ribs with Grits. A Bloody Mary bar will also be available with assorted pickle, veggie, protein (think candied bacon, beef jerky, and smoked gouda) and spice offerings. A full a la carte list of beer, wine, cocktail and non-alcoholic beverage options from LUCIE will also be offered. While supplies last, all mothers dining at LUCIE on Mother’s Day will receive a complimentary “Mum for Mums” — a potted mum plant to take home.