LAST PRISONER PROJECT HOLDING EVENT IN EASTIE ON FRIDAY

The Last Prisoner Project rings a particular bell this season, when people are facing the holidays without friends and family members who have been jailed, hurt, or worse in the drug wars.

LPP was founded in 2019 “out of the belief that no one should remain incarcerated for cannabis offenses,” and has since become a major organization with help from plenty of celebrity and industry activist muscle, from Jim Belushi and B Real of Cypress Hill to cannabis icon Steve DeAngelo. As they break down their mission:

We brought together a team of cannabis industry leaders, criminal and social justice advocates, policy and education experts, and leaders in social justice and drug policy reform to work to end this fundamental injustice. We are committed to freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs, starting with the estimated 40,000 individuals imprisoned for cannabis.

This Friday at 4pm at Happy Valley in East Boston, members of the LPP team will be on hand to speak about their mission and how you can be a part of this inspirational national campaign (flyer below). It’s a holiday party as well, complete with food and beverages plus letter-writing to people who are incarcerated.

Earlier this year, the dispensary pledged a $100,000 donation to LPP as well as to participate in the “Roll It Up For Justice” program “that allows customers to donate the remaining change from their purchase to the Last Prisoner Project.”