LIFTED & GIFTED: PRESENTS FOR YOUR STONER FRIENDS

We apologize for leaving cannabis picks out of our recent holiday gift guide. What can we say, we forgot. Or was it that we figured such purchases would likely happen at the last minute anyway?

Whatever the case, depending on their place in the green economy, at least one of these is sure to bring an even bigger smile to the face of a pothead you’re shopping for. Here are some of our top holiday selections, all explained in the words of their pitch pros who we recently met at the New England Cannabis Convention.

For the pipe smoker: Bowl Buddy ($2.99)

“If you smoke out of glass, you most likely have a lighter with a bottom that is dirty and disgusting. Maybe you use your finger [to pack your bowl while smoking]. We solve that problem. Once you’re done lighting [your bowl], you can just flip [the Bowl Buddy] and cap it. No loose smoke will go into the air. Personally I like hash and kief, and those things burn [if left uncapped]. And there is a second use too—if you have a bong, it’s a nice little cap for the top of it. It slides right in. Or for when you clean—you fill it with your water, put on the cap, and shake it.”

For the home grower: Cannatrol ($1,600)

“We do drying and curing control and have a dry-cure unit for home growers. It dries and cures 2.2 wet pounds. It fully automates the drying and curing process and makes it easy for everybody—all you gotta do is plug it in and press start. It’s unique because it uses cool care technology that is very delicate and brings out the water in the buds in the perfect way. We have 60% higher terpene retention than traditional hang-drying and 20% more THC as well. And it uses about as much energy as a 60-watt light bulb.”

For the social stoner: Flkr Lytr ($11.49+)

“We try to position the Flkr Lytr as a connective piece within the cannabis space. It’s a cool product, it’s a cool spinner idea, it’s a blend between two popular items—a fidget spinner, and a lighter. A lot of people think about it as just a fidget spinner, but it’s also functional. And we really want it to be a connective piece, like if you see me with a Flkr Lytr and are like, Oh hey, where’d you get yours from? At the least, it’s a spark.”

For the stealth cultivator: The Armoire ($1,595)

“This is designed to look like furniture, but to be super simple. If you follow our protocol, you will get an average of a quarter pound, and we have had people get as much as a half pound in 60 days. The protocol is about 15 or 20 seconds each morning, I open it up, I rotate the pot a little, I water it, and I close it up. We call it the Armoire because it looks like a little old-fashioned free-standing clothing cabinet. The patent includes the whole fan system; we use a negative pressure process so that we have an oversize carbon scrubber. It’s plenty strong and you get absolutely no smell coming out of this. We also have our own proprietary light. It’s all designed to be growing in an enclosed space, and in a very confined and constrained space.”