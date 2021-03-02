1) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual/
2) GE BOSTON DEAL: AN ACTIVIST HANDBOOK
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-an-activist-handbook/
3) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 2
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-2/
4) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 3
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-3/
5) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 4
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-4/
6) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 5
General Electric’s Boston charm offensive presents dilemma for Boston nonprofits, others
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-5/
7) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 6
General Electric brass, pols celebrate government giveaway while public opposition grows
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-6/
8) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 7
General Electric tries to cheap out on cleaning up its PCB apocalypse on the Housatonic River
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-7/
9) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 8
Problems with GE Fort Point arrangement show need for democratic economic development planning
https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-8/
10) WELFARE KINGS: BAKER MOVES TO MAKE CORPORATE GIVEAWAYS EVEN SWEETER
https://digboston.com/welfare-kings-baker-moves-to-make-corporate-giveaways-even-sweeter/
11) PRESS FAIL: AS GE CEO STEPS DOWN, BOSTON JOURNALISTS MUST DO THEIR JOB
https://digboston.com/press-fail-as-ge-ceo-steps-down-boston-journalists-must-do-their-job/
12) GENERAL ELECTRIC FAIL
Conglomerate’s woes throw Boston HQ deal contradictions into bold relief
https://digboston.com/general-electric-fail/
13) YOUR MOVE, BOSTON
Only a massive protest movement can stop government giveaways to megacorps
https://digboston.com/your-move-boston/
14) THE FALL OF THE GE BOSTON DEAL, PART I
The official narrative and the real story
https://digboston.com/the-fall-of-the-ge-boston-deal-part-i/
15) THE FALL OF THE GE BOSTON DEAL, PART II
AG Healey should form independent commission to investigate the failed agreement
https://digboston.com/the-fall-of-the-ge-boston-deal-part-ii/
Apparent Horizon—an award-winning political column—is syndicated by the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism’s Pandemic Democracy Project. Contact [email protected] for more information. Jason Pramas is BINJ’s executive director, and executive editor and associate publisher of DigBoston. Copyright 2021 Jason Pramas. Licensed for use by the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism and media outlets in its network.