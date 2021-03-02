1) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual/

2) GE BOSTON DEAL: AN ACTIVIST HANDBOOK

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-an-activist-handbook/

3) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 2

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-2/

4) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 3

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-3/

5) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 4

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-4/

6) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 5

General Electric’s Boston charm offensive presents dilemma for Boston nonprofits, others

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-5/

7) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 6

General Electric brass, pols celebrate government giveaway while public opposition grows

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-6/

8) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 7

General Electric tries to cheap out on cleaning up its PCB apocalypse on the Housatonic River

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-7/

9) GE BOSTON DEAL: THE MISSING MANUAL, PART 8

Problems with GE Fort Point arrangement show need for democratic economic development planning

https://digboston.com/ge-boston-deal-the-missing-manual-part-8/

10) WELFARE KINGS: BAKER MOVES TO MAKE CORPORATE GIVEAWAYS EVEN SWEETER

https://digboston.com/welfare-kings-baker-moves-to-make-corporate-giveaways-even-sweeter/

11) PRESS FAIL: AS GE CEO STEPS DOWN, BOSTON JOURNALISTS MUST DO THEIR JOB

https://digboston.com/press-fail-as-ge-ceo-steps-down-boston-journalists-must-do-their-job/

12) GENERAL ELECTRIC FAIL

Conglomerate’s woes throw Boston HQ deal contradictions into bold relief

https://digboston.com/general-electric-fail/

13) YOUR MOVE, BOSTON

Only a massive protest movement can stop government giveaways to megacorps

https://digboston.com/your-move-boston/

14) THE FALL OF THE GE BOSTON DEAL, PART I

The official narrative and the real story

https://digboston.com/the-fall-of-the-ge-boston-deal-part-i/

15) THE FALL OF THE GE BOSTON DEAL, PART II

AG Healey should form independent commission to investigate the failed agreement

https://digboston.com/the-fall-of-the-ge-boston-deal-part-ii/

Apparent Horizon—an award-winning political column—is syndicated by the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism’s Pandemic Democracy Project. Contact [email protected] for more information. Jason Pramas is BINJ’s executive director, and executive editor and associate publisher of DigBoston. Copyright 2021 Jason Pramas. Licensed for use by the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism and media outlets in its network.