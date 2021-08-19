LIVE NATION LINKS WITH CITY AND CATALDO FOR “GET VAXXED, GET TIX!” CAMPAIGN, CLINICS

“Guests who receive their vaccination on site at House of Blues Boston or Paradise Rock Club will receive two free tickets to a show of their choice at either venue.”

In the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible, there’s been no shortage of sweepstakes and lottery-like initiatives introduced, even in Mass, which has a relatively high jab rate (currently 64% of the population, according to CDC data).

As Dig reporter Hongyu Liu reported in June when the state rolled out Vaxmillions, there are also lots of smaller prizes in play; in Chelsea, for example, “there’s a popup vaccine clinic in the parking lot of Market Basket. As a bonus, people getting vaccinated here can receive a $25 gift card to the grocery store.”

All things considered, music fans across the region will likely appreciate the new partnership between Live Nation New England, the City of Boston’s Health and Human Services Cabinet, and Cataldo Ambulance, which will have the former hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the House of Blues Boston on Monday, Aug. 23, and Paradise Rock Club on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to a media statement, “Participants who get vaccinated on site will receive a free pair of tickets … to a show of their choice at any participating venue.” Additional dates will be announced soon, but for now here’s the information available about the program:

Live Nation New England is excited to announce the Get Vaxxed, Get Tix! program. In partnership with the City of Boston and Cataldo Ambulance, both the House of Blues Boston and Paradise Rock Club will be turning into COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week. Guests who get vaccinated at House of Blues Boston on Monday, August 23rd from 12pm – 4pm or Paradise Rock Club on Tuesday, August 24th from 12pm – 4pm will receive two free tickets to a show of their choice, for participating shows, while supplies last.

Cataldo Ambulance will be coordinating and administering the vaccinations. Guests are encouraged to pre-register by visiting https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/boston but walk-ins will be accepted. All guests and employees must wear a mask while on site.

“We are thrilled to support the City of Boston in their effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Don Law of Live Nation New England. “We hope that the Get Vaxxed, Get Tix! program will incentivize more people, especially all of the college students returning to the city, to get their shots.”

Guests who receive their vaccination on site at House of Blues Boston or Paradise Rock Club will receive two free tickets to a show of their choice at either venue. Tickets are subject to availability and are first come, first served. Shows must be at least two weeks after the guest will receive their final shot.