LOCAL 26 LAUNCHES “SONGS OF SOLIDARITY”

Via Bandcamp.

The new release will benefit workers in need.

Local 26 has partnered with Downtown Boys to release a new musical album “Songs of Solidarity,” which was released December 21. The benefit compilation album is for Local 26’s covid-19 relief fund, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to aiding Boston/Providence area food service and hospitality workers struggling due to the virus. “Songs of Solidarity” includes numbers such as “To Meet You There” by Anjimile and “Becky” by Krill. Genres included range from alternative to hip-hop and Latin.

Unite Here continues to fundraise every day, so the number is always changing. So far, the organization has raised over $100,000 alongside United Way and BEST Hospitality Training. They have also distributed over 1,600 grocery cards to 1,600 workers and their families. The new album is part of their latest effort.

“We appreciate the local musicians who have donated their music to support our members. It’s a true showing of solidarity,” said Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo. “So many hospitality workers in Boston and Rhode Island have been out of work for nine months. These funds are keeping food on the table during this difficult time, and we are thankful for everyone who has purchased ‘Songs of Solidarity’ so far.”

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

