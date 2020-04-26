DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 4-5)

Written by Filed Under: Comics, COVID

coronavirus comics

coronavirus comics

Cagen Luse

Cagen Luse is a visual artist and entrepreneur. He is the artist and author of LunchTime ComiX, (@lunchtimecomix) a comic series about life, love, family, and the issues people of color face in today's world. Episodes of the series have been published in the local Alt-weekly DIG Boston and various social media platforms. He also runs his own business, 950design, (950design.com) that produces hand-made items such as t-shirts, art prints, buttons, and note cards featuring his original art work. Cagen is also the co-host of Comics in Color (comicsincolor.org) a monthly meet-up of enthusiasts, artists, and writers of comics by and about people of color.

More from author

Filed Under: Comics, COVID Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.23.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

LAWMAKERS AND ADVOCATES PUSH FOR MORE COVID-19 DATA FROM PRISONS

LAWMAKERS AND ADVOCATES PUSH FOR MORE COVID-19 DATA FROM PRISONS

HARVARD AND MIT MUST HELP THEIR WORKERS AND AREA HOMELESS NOW

HARVARD AND MIT MUST HELP THEIR WORKERS AND AREA HOMELESS NOW

People in hazmat suits cross Friday to a temporary homeless shelter set up by the city at the War Memorial Recreation Center in Mid-Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE TEMPORARY HOMELESS SHELTER OPENS DAY LATE AFTER TESTING MANDATE

PANDEMIC

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.19.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

bail coronavirus

GUEST OPINION: MASS SHOULD ELIMINATE CASH BAIL DURING THE PANDEMIC