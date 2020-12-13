“It’s getting harder to put food on the table, but I need this job.”

Transportation has not been the same in Boston (or anyplace else) since the start of the pandemic. The MBTA commuter rail and subway still run less than half full at rush hour. Empty buses roll on city streets while airplanes carry fewer passengers to and from Logan than in the past.

One area that has been hard hit particularly hard by the pandemic is the ride-share industry. In addition to other coverage of taxis and transit of all kinds, over the past several months the Dig interviewed Uber drivers in Boston, both in English and Spanish, to learn more about the impact of the coronavirus on their work and life.

Among other sentiments, drivers unanimously agree that a slowdown in business has impacted their ability to get by. If you have friends or relatives who pay their bills behind the wheel, then it won’t surprise you to learn that livery providers mirror the rest of society—that is to say that some expressed extreme caution about the virus, while others mocked the fear and panic enveloping the nation. For anyone who has followed the efforts of Uber and Lyft to block their independent contractors from accessing healthcare and fair wages from California to the Commonwealth, however, it may be surprising that the drivers we met almost all agreed, to varying extents, that Uber has put policies in place policies that effectively protect drivers as well as passengers.

Despite the presence of an extensive public transportation system in the Greater Boston area, or perhaps in spite and as a result of budget cuts and inadequacies in that apparatus, ride-sharing services have grown in popularity in recent years. According to a report released by the state, companies in the business of picking up and dropping off people provided 91.1 million rides in 2019, a 12% increase from the year prior. Since March, meanwhile, MBTA subway ridership has decreased by 80% while MBTA bus ridership has decreased by 60%.

Recent ride-sharing statistics are not available for Boston, but during the pandemic, Uber has reported a decrease of ridership by a whopping 75% nationwide. The impact of public precaution and lockdowns have taken a tangible hit on all forms of transportation in Greater Boston, with people opting to stay inside. “This is the least money I’ve made in my six years of driving,” one driver, Maher, told the Dig. “I’m taking home 40% of my usual pay.”

Uber drivers make their salary through commissions for rides and tips from customers, and the average hourly wage comes out to a modest $9.21. With less overall riders and overly burdened or cheapskate customers less inclined to tip, drivers are struggling to get by.

“It’s getting harder to put food on the table, but I need this job,” said one driver named Helder.

Nine months into this nightmare, most drivers expressed some kind of fear about the virus and concerns for their own personal safety. Several related stories of riders who refused to comply with Uber’s mandatory mask policy. “I know what risks I’m taking, and I’m trying to be safe,” Helder added. “You do what you have to do in life.”

Still, some drivers are skeptical about the dangers, and they seem to have been listening to conservative radio propaganda in their headphones. “People are too afraid of the virus here,” Maher said. “My family and friends back in Brazil haven’t changed the way they live, and they’re all doing fine.”

“This virus is all just for the politicians and media to make money. They don’t actually care,” Khondaker argued.

Despite some differences in perception of the virus, there seems to be some common appreciation of Uber’s safety policies [Ed. note: Anyone interested in the opposing view can visit any number of online complaint forums, some of which are more reliable than others]. Uber has implemented measures, including mandatory mask wearing, reduced passenger capacity, and increased support and feedback, to protect both drivers and passengers.

“Uber has done a great job to keep workers and riders safe because they follow the science; that’s what’s important,” a driver named Ricot told the Dig.

“Uber has kept up with communication really well and updated its policies when it needs to. I feel safer working here than if I was a taxi driver,” Rafael said.

In these interviews and others that Dig writers have done in the past year, drivers shared their experiences and lessons learned, the takeaways that keep them prepared to get back on the road night after night.

“You have to be grateful for everything,” Rafael said. “Our world can change so quickly. Don’t take anything for granted anymore.”

“Just be ready for anything,” Arjan said. “Make every moment count; who knows how long they’ll last.”