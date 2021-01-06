MASS CONSERVATIVES MOSTLY MUM ON DC MOB, THOUGH CARR PUSHES CRACKPOT CONSPIRACY

Carr retweeted: “Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops”

Maybe they are barking under pseudonyms on Parler, or screaming out loud in their basements from the Berkshires to Barnstable. But for the most part, Mass conservatives have kept their traps shut so far about the outrageous violent mob behavior of their fellow Trump supporters in DC today.

We haven’t heard from radio mouth Jeff Kuhner, nor has handsome dimwit Geoff Diehl said anything especially regrettable over the past several hours. Mass Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons hasn’t surfaced on Twitter too much this year, though we can count on him to dumb down the discussion as soon as he emerges from hibernation.

Over at WBZ Radio, Dan Rea likes to talk a lot of trash when lefty protesters show up en masse. Today, though, he played the both sides card, at least in his show promo:

Is this a trick question? — Jean M Griffin (@jeanmgriffin) January 7, 2021

No thanks, even though it would be fun to give Rea a ring just to see how easy it would be to get him to blame everything on antifa. Speaking of which …

Then there’s Howie Carr, who never misses a chance to stand out. “New England’s undisputed talk radio king” started today by flanking Trump as the POTUS flung conspiratorial madness at heads in DC:

This speech by POTUS is being heard/watched by millions, but it’s only directed at one person. Vice President Mike Pence. Will he convince Pence to reject the certification? I have no doubts. — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) January 6, 2021

After his show, Carr retweeted crackpot Jeff Sperry, who is running with the line that antifa infiltrated the benevolent patriots in Washington:

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

It’s a claim that’s far too stupid to seriously entertain, but it’s one that you can plan on hearing for a long time, and it’s already being echoed by the biggest Trump booster in Mass who has millions of listeners on six Commonwealth frequencies.