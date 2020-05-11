If any of this sounds awfully responsible for Republicans in this day and age, just wait until you read the rest …

The far-right Massachusetts Republican Assembly, which is not to be confused with the official Mass GOP and bills itself as the “Republican Wing of the Republican Party” in the Commonwealth, has publicly condemned the protests planned for outside Governor Charlie Baker’s home this week.

“The answer to bad policy,” an MRA spokesperson wrote in a statement, “is not targeted intimidation.” The media release continued:

The Massachusetts Republican Assembly (The Assembly) has become aware that, in protest to Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 edicts, multiple groups unaffiliated with the Assembly have in the past, and intend in the future, to hold demonstrations directly across from the governor’s private home.

The Republican Assembly does not condone the deliberate, implicit, or accidental intimidation of elected officials or their families at their place of residence.

If the above sounds awfully responsible for Republicans in this day and age, just wait until you read the rest. They’re not saying that protesters clamoring for beaches and businesses to reopen are wrong; quite the opposite, in fact. The MRA just doesn’t think that people should exercise their right to free speech outside Baker’s house:

The Assembly does not support Governor Baker’s most recent lockdown initiative which requires cloth mask usage in all public locations. It is imposed for an indefinite period of time, under no specific authorizing legislation, and attached to financial penalty for noncompliance. These measures place citizens in the difficult position of arguing their condition exempts them from an indiscriminate blanket policy. This is a total inversion of the proper Constitutional order.

Needless to say, antifa is to blame. Even though they don’t appear to be involved:

Brian Kennedy, President of the Assembly stated: “You cross a line when you announce to the world that you intend to demonstrate outside an elected official’s private home. That is the sort of tactic Antifa utilizes to terrify the loved ones of elected officials, who ultimately are not responsible for whatever policies are being protested. Americans must persuade, rather than intimidate, politicians who make poor policy. Ineffective officials should be replaced via the ballot box at every opportunity.”

Sprinkle in some guns and abortion:

The Assembly does not support the haphazard patchwork of businesses arbitrarily designated essential. Case in point: the governor favors questionable industries like abortion mills, while closing gun stores. Hence he jeopardizes a fundamental Natural Right guaranteed by the Second Amendment. The Assembly finds the Baker Administration’s push to punish businesses and individuals “violating” the lockdown orders to be a shortsighted waste of taxpayer resources.

Add an unreasonable demand for government officials to predict the future:

The Assembly urges the Baker Administration to cease making new mandates on individuals and businesses and instead offer a comprehensive, phased plan for reopening, beginning at the most recently announced pushback date of May 18th. We urge all citizens to oppose these measures which are Unconstitutional, unlimited, unsupported by specific legislation, and of indeterminate duration. However, they should do so via all legal means of communication and in appropriate public locations for physical demonstrations. They should not demonstrate in front of the Governor’s house.

Toss in some prayer:

The Assembly also asks that citizens pray the Baker Administration finds the courage to trust the people of the Commonwealth with their own economic wellbeing and personal safety. The healthy people who are suffering most from this lockdown do not need vague assurances that new mandates and additional delays are in their best interest. They need to be able to work, live, and prosper. Those who are sick will need a firm foundation to return to, after they recover.

And you have the responsible face of Trumpism in Mass.