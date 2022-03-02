Dig Bos

MAYOR MICHELLE WU RECOMMENDS COMMUNITY PRESERVATION ACT FUNDING FOR 52 PROJECTS

288 Harrison Residence in Chinatown

The funding includes $14.6 million in affordable housing projects, $6.1 million in historic preservation projects, and $6.4 million in recreational use and open space projects

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Community Preservation Committee announced their recommendation of 52 projects, totaling over $27 million in grants through the Community Preservation Act (CPA) current funding round, on Feb. 28. Projects supported with the funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation. According to a media release, “Including this funding round, when approved by the City Council, the City of Boston will have awarded over $119 million to support 245 projects across the City since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016. ” Community Preservation Act funded projects can be located across 23 neighborhoods .Of those supported since its inception, there have been 98 open space and recreation projects, 37 affordable housing projects, and 110 historic preservation projects.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” said Wu. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.” 
“Our residents, civic leaders, and community groups work tirelessly to make their neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise their families,” said Councilor Michael Flaherty. “CPA funds allow for community driven, transformational change in our communities.  As Chair of the Council’s Committee on Community Preservation, I am excited to review the applications and see the impact all of these projects will have on our neighborhoods.”  

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

