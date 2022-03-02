MAYOR MICHELLE WU RECOMMENDS COMMUNITY PRESERVATION ACT FUNDING FOR 52 PROJECTS

288 Harrison Residence in Chinatown

The funding includes $14.6 million in affordable housing projects, $6.1 million in historic preservation projects, and $6.4 million in recreational use and open space projects

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Community Preservation Committee announced their recommendation of 52 projects, totaling over $27 million in grants through the Community Preservation Act (CPA) current funding round, on Feb. 28. Projects supported with the funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation. According to a media release, “Including this funding round, when approved by the City Council, the City of Boston will have awarded over $119 million to support 245 projects across the City since residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2016. ” Community Preservation Act funded projects can be located across 23 neighborhoods .Of those supported since its inception, there have been 98 open space and recreation projects, 37 affordable housing projects, and 110 historic preservation projects.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” said Wu. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.”