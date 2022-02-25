MAYOR WU ANNOUNCES RETURN OF OUTDOOR DINING PROGRAM

Applications for 2022’s dining season are open

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Feb. 24 that the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program will be coming back to Boston. This initiative is a citywide program that allows restaurants to utilize expanded public spaces outdoors for dining. Those interested can apply here.

“For the past two years we’ve seen how outdoor dining activates public spaces, helps small businesses, and creates connected communities for everyone,” said Wu. “I’m excited to bring outdoor dining back this spring to support our small businesses and continue to make public spaces more accessible and enjoyable for residents, business owners, and visitors across our neighborhoods.”

The season will begin on April 1, 2022 throughout Boston, except in the North End. This is because the North End is currently undergoing a community review of the outdoor dining program, evaluating special considerations due to the density of restaurants there. According to a media release, “North End restaurants can still submit an application while awaiting follow-up information from the City of Boston on how the program will proceed in the neighborhood.”

“We are excited to see the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program return to the City of Boston,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “This program not only provided much needed support for our small businesses, it also activated spaces across our neighborhoods and helped keep our city vibrant as we recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Restaurants who participated last year will have to reapply again. Webinars will be held exclusively via Zoom and all applicants must register and participate in order to be considered for the 2022 season. Applicants can register for the below meetings here.