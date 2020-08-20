MEZ DISPENSER: DELICATE COCKTAILS TO HELP THE SUMMER SUCK LESS

As the great Kurt Vonnegut suggested, “Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness.”

It’s that attitude which led us to uncork a bottle of Convite Mezcal on a recent afternoon, and according to our notes, it worked. No hate here. At least not for this stuff.

Founded in 2013 by an Oaxaca-born economist and named for a local colloquialism meaning “invitation to feast,” this Joven (or “young”) style Mezcal is bottled without barrel aging within two months of distillation. It’s clear and lacks the aged hue some may be accustomed to, but as a substitute there’s lots of citrus zest and light smoke—a tasty combo of green bell pepper, dewy floral flavors, and brine.

Certified Kosher, Convite begins with a selection of wild Oaxacan agaves, a process that won it recognition at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco. Now that it’s available in Mass, you’ll find that it’s fantastic to tipple over ice, a home run for summer cocktails, and especially delicious with sparkling lemonade and fresh basil. That’s how we did it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to extinguish the biohazard trash fire that is life in 2020, you can tilt the bottle straight into your mouth. Do you. –Dig Staff