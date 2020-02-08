MICHAEL MOORE TO TAPE LIVE PODCAST WITH SPECIAL GUESTS CHAPO TRAP HOUSE AT BINJ POP-UP NEWSROOM (SUN. 2.9)
Boston Arts Entertainment News Lifestyle
The Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism produces bold reporting on issues related to social justice, and cultivates writers and multimedia producers to assist in that role. BINJ supports independent publications in various reportorial and organizational capacities, collaborates with partners on sustainable journalism and civic engagement initiatives, and aims to empower promising muckrakers with training and professional compensation.