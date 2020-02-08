Quantcast

MICHAEL MOORE TO TAPE LIVE PODCAST WITH SPECIAL GUESTS CHAPO TRAP HOUSE AT BINJ POP-UP NEWSROOM (SUN. 2.9)

Join Michael Moore for a live taping of his Rumble podcast with special guests Chapo Trap House this Sunday(2.9) at 1pm. Show up early, grab some lunch, hang out with reporters from the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism in our pop-up newsroom at the Shaskeen Pub at 909 Elm Street in Manchester. No cover.

BOSTON INSTITUTE FOR NONPROFIT JOURNALISM

The Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism produces bold reporting on issues related to social justice, and cultivates writers and multimedia producers to assist in that role. BINJ supports independent publications in various reportorial and organizational capacities, collaborates with partners on sustainable journalism and civic engagement initiatives, and aims to empower promising muckrakers with training and professional compensation.
