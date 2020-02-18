MINT GREEN: BOSTON POP-PUNK FAVORITES RETURN EVEN STRONGER IN WAKE OF DISAPPOINTING RECORD DEAL

Those who follow the Boston music scene closely know that Mint Green has been making waves since 2017.

Serious waves.

The pop-punk outfit helped keep Boston emo music alive with their catchy Headspace EP in August 2018. That effort, it seems, propelled them into a new stratosphere, but things weren’t as perfect as they may have appeared to fans.

As singer and guitarist Ronnica told Dig writer Nina Corcoran at the time, “I didn’t go to college. So around this time in April [2018], as everyone was getting ready to graduate, the timing of everything felt amazing, as if I was graduating too by getting [a] record deal. My mom would have been so proud … But when everything fell apart, we lost members, and this long string of time kept stretching on where we just didn’t know what would happen.

“Eventually, I realized I couldn’t keep making music if it was with people who didn’t want to move forward as a band.”

In the time since, Mint Green has rocked small venues as well as major stages nationwide, gaining a reputation for electric, energetic shows. People come back for more, wherever they have to go for the spectacle.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re playing a DIY show or at a venue,” Ronnica says. “We’re always trying to expand and meet new people.”

This past year, Mint Green toured up and down the East Coast, all over the Midwest, and even overseas in the United Kingdom. Not long ago, a significant regional feat came in the form of an email, which appeared in their inbox from an unknown sender asking if they wanted to perform at the Sinclair, one of the most coveted stages to play on in the entire Greater Boston music scene.

“When I got the email, I was like, ‘Is someone trolling me?’” Ronnica says. “I replied, and it turned out to be real.”

Performing at the Sinclair was a dream of the band’s for some time. They have been through a lot, and to finally make it up there, to the big stage, makes everything feel full-circle. The booking came from someone who has yet to see Mint Green live, which says a bit about the buzz around them. Local bands take note: it may take a while, but you can make it on your hometown scene.

While there are no tours in the making for the coming months, Mint Green is confident in the support that their fan base continues to give. In order to “give them the juice,” the band will at least release new music this year.

For now, there’s at least one song and an accompanying music video on the immediate horizon. Beyond that, they’re setting their goals high again, aiming to potentially record a full-length album and get signed to a new imprint.

It’s been two years since Mint Green was offered a deal with 6131 Records that ultimately fell through due to their guitarist and bassist separating from the band. Finally, they’re in a better place.

“I feel like I’ve grown musically and as a person,” Ronnica says. “If I could go back in time, I would tell myself not to be so hard on myself.

“There’s so much time in the world.”

MINT GREEN + DOOM LOVER, FONFON RU. SAT., 3.14 AT HONG KONG, 348 MASS AVE., CAMBRIDGE. MORE INFO AT FACEBOOK.COM/MINTGREENMUSIC.